Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Suggests This Major Game Will Release Alongside Console

Thanks to a new rumor, fans may have gotten a glimpse at one of the games set to release alongside the incoming Nintendo Switch 2.

The long-rumored successor to Nintendo's Switch console is supposedly set to be released sometime in 2025. Last fans heard the new gaming machine would be announced before the end of the company's financial year 2024 (which runs through March 31, 2025).

While recent leaks of the Nintendo Switch 2 console have reportedly moved up its announcement date, still not much is known about the Switch successor, including what sort of software may come alongside it at (or around) launch.

Rumor Seemingly Reveals First Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Game

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The first launch title set to be released alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly been revealed if a new rumor is to be believed.

Known leaker Nintendo Samus Hunter posted on their personal X (formerly Twitter) profile to ring in the holiday season, wishing all their followers a safe and fruitful Yuletide.

However, as a part of their festive musings, the account wrote, "I won't be hunting space pirates, for that I will wait until Switch 2's launch day...," seemingly insinuating that the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 would be one of the Nintendo Switch 2's launch titles:

"I wish you a happy holiday season, spend it with those you care about most and relax that soon after there will be lots of good information to discuss. What am I going to do? I won't be hunting space pirates, for that I will wait until Switch 2's launch day..."

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding the Switch 2's launch window lineup, but this is the first real solid evidence of something being released on the exact same day as Nintendo's next-gen gaming machine.

Metroid Prime 4 (subtitled Beyond), was first unveiled back in 2017. In 2019, it was then revealed that development had been fully restarted on the 3D Metroid sequel, with work being transferred from Bandai Namco Studios to the Prime series' original development team at Retro Studios.

After a half-decade of silence on the title, Beyond was re-revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation in June 2024, sporting a cryptic 2025 release window.

What Games Are Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?

While the exact release lineup for the Nintendo Switch 2 remains a mystery, there have been some hints at potential titles coming to the console.

Of course, if the Switch 2 is coming in 2025 and so is Metroid Prime 4, one can assume the game will be released on Nintendo's new machine.

Perhaps it could serve a similar role to games like The Legends of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Tears of the Kingdom, bridging the gap between generations and coming to both Switch and Switch 2 upon release.

Many have also speculated that Game Freak's Pokemon Legends: Z-A could arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

Nintendo has never had a Pokemon game on one of its consoles at launch, but the new monster-catching adventure is slated for 2025, meaning a potential release to concise with the Switch 2 very well could happen — especially if Nintendo wants to sell as many consoles as possible.

A few other names have been floating in the ether in connection to the new Switch successor, but most of them have yet to be officially announced.

Both Mario Kart 9 and the next 3D Mario game have been rumored to be coming to the console close to launch; however, Nintendo has not publicly spoken about either title as of writing.

Other games like Hades 2 (read more about Hades 2's full release plans here) and a new Animal Crossing have also been rumored for the Switch 2 but, like every other title on this list, neither has been confirmed for launch (or to be in development for the Nintendo Switch 2 at all).

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released in 2025.