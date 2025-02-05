Nintendo Confirms Exciting 2025 Video Games Slate (Switch & Switch 2)

Nintendo reaffirmed to gamers what they can expect in this gaming giant's 2025 video game slate on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

29025 is about to be a massive year for the Japanese publisher. Not only does it have an exciting lineup of new games in the works, but it will also debut a brand new console in the form of the Switch 2.

While there have been several games rumored for the Switch 2 (like that mysterious Mario Kart tease during the console's reveal), nothing first-party has been confirmed for Nintendo's new machine. Fans should not worry though, the things are during coming.

Nintendo's Confirmed 2025 Gaming Slate

Nintendo still has some exciting games coming as a part of its 2025 video game slate.

Speaking as a part of the Switch manufacturer's Q3 earnings call (which took place on February 4), the Japanese gaming mainstay announced three titles fans can look forward to coming from the company in 2025.

That is not to say there will not be any other first-party games from Nintendo in the calendar year, just that these three particular titles are what they have already announced for the next 12 months.

Below is a full list of Nintendo's 2025 first-party video game slate:

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - March 20

The announced Nintendo game with an official date is Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The upcoming RPG from Monolith Soft is set to debut on March 20 on the Nintendo Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is a remake of the 2015 Wii U RPG of the same name, following a group of teens as they take up arms in a war between two warring factions. The game is one of the last tentpole Nintendo games to come over from the Wii U.

No official word on whether Xenoblade Chronicles X will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 has been made public; however, given the console has been confirmed to be backward compatible, one can assume this will be a part of that.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - 2025

Nintendo gamers better have their Pokéballs at the ready in 2025, as the hit monster-catching franchise returns with Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The new entry into the Pokémon Legends franchise offers a more action-heavy open-world training-and-battle experience than the mainline series and will take fans back tho the Kalos region for the first time since Pokémon: Balck and White 2.

Z-A has no publicly listed release date; however, a Pokémon Presents live stream has been announced for Pokémon Day (Thursday, February 27), meaning fans are likely mere weeks away from learning more about the game (via IGN).

Fans holding out hope for a Legends Z-A release on the Switch 2 may be in for a bit of a shock. Recent leaks seemingly indicated that the game is not being planned for the Switch 2 (being one of the last original Switch exclusives), but rather a bespoke new Pokémon game is also being developed for the console.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025

After more than a decade since its initial reveal, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally set to come to arrive sometime in 2025. The game was re-revealed at a Nintendo Direct last year, teasing a new adventure for franchise figurehead Samus Aran on what seemed to be an unknown derelict planet embroiled in an intergalactic war.

Metroid Prime 4 has been teased as a return to the 3D Metroidvania formula from Retro Studios (known for their work on the modern Donkey Kong Country revival and the first three Prime games), bringing back the franchise's unique lock-and-key free-roam formula.

Prime 4 has only been announced for the original Switch, but that does not necessarily mean it will only arrive on that console. Several big-name leakers have insinuated the new space-faring adventure will debut alongside the Switch 2 as a part of the console's launch lineup.

The Nintendo Switch is available now, while the Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime this year (read more about the potential Switch 2 release date here).