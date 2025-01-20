Pokemon’s Switch 2 Plans Get Disappointing Update

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 may be nigh, but according to recent reports, Pokemon may not be as ready for it as some hope.

Legends: Z-A, a sequel to the open-world Legends: Acreus, was unveiled in February 2024 at a Pokemon Present event. Its release window is 2025.

Pokemon's Next Games Won't Fully Use the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo

Following confirmation of the Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese brand announced it would offer a full breakdown of the new console at a Nintendo Direct event in April, showing off several new releases.

Before then, The Pokemon Company will reportedly highlight its future at a Pokemon Presents event on February 27. The event was leaked through a data mine of Pokemon GO by established leaker @mattyoukhana_.

While the imminent announcements of new Nintendo hardware and more Pokemon games may seem to go hand in hand, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb suggested that may not be true.

According to the gaming insider, everything featured in the Pokemon Direct will be Switch games that work on Switch 2, seemingly through backward compatibility, as "there will not be anything that is obviously made" for the new consoles:

“I did hear that everything in that Pokemon Direct will be positioned as ‘these games are Switch 1 games.’ And they will work on Switch 2, but there will not be anything that is obviously made for Switch 2. Which is normal for The Pokemon Company.”

Nintendo has yet to confirm a price and release date for the Switch 2, but all signs point to the next-generation hardware dropping in the first half of the year. One rumor states that the Switch 2 will arrive in May or June 2025.

An alleged release date for Legends: Z-A surfaced online as content creator Light pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the Acreus sequel had been listed on Amazon UK for an August 15 debut, which has since been redacted.

If the release date proves accurate, the next Pokemon title skipping out on Switch 2 optimization is an even stranger move since the latest and greatest in Nintendo hardware will seemingly have been out for several months.

Every Upcoming Pokemon Game for the Switch 2 (Confirmed & Rumored)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was revealed almost a year ago and is expected to be the most prominent title in the upcoming Presents event. Fans should expect gameplay, new features, and a release date.

But all of this will come with the caveat that, just like any new games revealed at the event, Legends: Z-A was developed for the original Switch. As such, the open-world adventure won't take full advantage of the new hardware capabilities, likely only receiving a minor performance bump on the Switch 2.

Also in the cards for Pokemon are the much-anticipated Gen-10 games, which will follow the Gen-9 Scarlet and Violet titles in 2022. A rumor from reputable Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu (via ComicBook) stated the games were planned for a 2026 release, which could lead to their inclusion in the Presents.

Furthermore, there have long been rumors that the Gen-5 Black and White games could be on the cards for a remake, and the Switch 2's launch may be the perfect time to make that dream a reality finally.

Ahead of the event, Pokemon TCG Pocket will drop fresh cards in the mobile game on Wednesday, January 29 (read more details about the new A2 expansion).

Pokemon Presents usually lasts about 30 minutes and features announcements from the gaming world, news on the anime, and more.

Perhaps this will be the year fans finally get an update from Lucifer writer Joe Henderson on the live-action Pokemon series in development at Netflix.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released in 2025.