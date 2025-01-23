Switch 2 Games: 8 Confirmed & 15 Rumored Video Games Coming To Nintendo's Next Console

Even though it was just teased, the Nintendo Switch 2 already has a stacked lineup of games (both confirmed and rumored) coming to the platform at or around launch.

After weeks of widespread leaks, Nintendo's next hybrid console was shown on January 16. It debuts a bigger and better Switch with new joysticks, a larger screen, and what seems to be an all-new mouse-like feature.

Still, the exact specifics of the console remain secret, including the games coming to it, when it will be released, and how much it will cost at launch (a figure that has seemingly made the rounds).

Every Game Confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Each of the below games is confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2:

Mario Kart

The only game fans have seen playing on a Switch 2 console is a new Mario Kart title. Dubbed by fans as Mario Kart 9, this latest entry into Nintendo's long-running series was seemingly teased as a launch window game for the unreleased gaming machine.

How exactly the new Mario Kart will differ from the rest of the franchise is unknown, but the footage shown off during the Switch 2 reveal seemingly teased a bigger and better karting experience. This includes alternate costumes for the first time in the series (read more about Mario Kart 9's possible costume feature here).

Yooka-Replaylee

Designed as a full-scale remake of 2017's Yooka-Laylee, Yooka Replaylee is set to debut sometime in 2025. This love letter to the 3D mascot platformers of yesteryear's debut trailer mysteriously mentioned Nintendo's next-gen console, hinting that the game will come to the hardware in its first few months.

Aurascope

Announced for the console but sporting no public release date yet is Aurascope. This action-based platformer with a sprinkling of environmental puzzles and light RPG elements comes from Nick Ozto's one-man dev team. It sports stunning Neo Geo-esque pixel art with a hopping and bopping synth-based soundtrack.

Bestiario

Fans looking to fill that Persona void on the Switch 2 (without a single title from Atlus' beloved RPG franchise announced for the console) should look no further than Bestiario. The Wiggin Industries indie RPG features turn-based combat and light social sim elements in a stunning PlayStation 1-inspired polygonal world.

Littlelands

Littlelands takes cues from beloved titles like the 2D Zelda, crafting a sprawling action-adventure title that follows a young hero as they venture forth from their village to take on the forces of evil. A release date for the game has not yet been released, but it is confirmed to come to Switch 2 at some point.

My Time at Evershine

My Time at Evershine asks, "What if action RPGs like the beloved Mana were mixed with the dynamic survival sandbox world of something like Ark?" This open-world RPG from Pathea Games was announced for Switch 2 but has no publicly listed release date.

Synth Beasts

Throwing its hat into the ultra-competitive monster-collecting game ring, Synth Beasts is an action RPG from Swiss studio Radhood Advance. The title sees players capturing monsters, taking them into top-down action-heavy battles, leveling them up, and making them stronger.

Secret Forest

Secret Forest is one of the few multiplayer games confirmed for the Switch 2 (and possibly the only confirmed massively multiplayer online game [MMO] for the console). The upcoming MMO from Zelcar Games is set to come to Nintendo's new machine, with a beta slated for sometime in "early 2025."

Every Game Rumored for Nintendo Switch 2

The remaining list of games are not confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2; however, they are rumored for Nintendo's new console:

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Rumored as one of several Ubisoft titles getting prepped for a Switch 2 release is Assassin's Creed: Mirage. Released in 2023 as a return to the classic Assassin's Creed formula, Mirage transports players to 9th-century Baghdad for a new stealth-heavy adventure.

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

It may surprise some, but rumors point to Ubisoft's upcoming next-gen Assassin's Creed: Shadows eventually coming to the Switch 2. Shadows is one of the year's biggest upcoming games, finally granting fans the wish to set one of its games in an open-world feudal Japan.

Call of Duty

Included in an alleged leaked list of upcoming Microsoft titles headed to Switch 2 (via YouTuber eXtra1s) is Call of Duty. Which entry from the popular shooter franchise remains to be seen, but some speculated it could be the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Diablo 4

Also mentioned in eXtra1s' video of leaked Microsoft Switch 2 games in development is the critically acclaimed action RPG Diablo 4. Diablo has a history with Nintendo, with Diablo 2 and 3 coming to the Switch 1, so 4 arriving on Nintendo's new console would make sense.

Fallout 4

As with the Switch 1, it seems as though Bethesda will continue to support Nintendo's hardware ventures (even if it is just with re-releases of older games). After games like Skyrim came to Switch at launch, rumors of Fallout 4 hitting the Switch 2 sometime in its first year seem plausible.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake & Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

After being available exclusively on PlayStation and PC, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth will reportedly come to Switch 2. According to insider NateTheHate (via Stealth on X), Final Fantasy 7 Remake will arrive on the console in 2025 before Rebirth debuts in 2026.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

As Microsoft ventures further into releasing its Xbox Game Studios titles on other platforms, it seems as though 2025 is the year Xbox's tentpole Halo franchise finally makes the jump. Leaker NateTheHate revealed this in a recent podcast, pontificating that the Master Chief Collection of remasters will come to both Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong has become the stuff of legends, having first been announced in February 2019. Half a decade later, the game seems like it is finally getting close to release, with fans spotting potential teases pointing to a reveal at the upcoming April 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (via Reddit).

Metal Gear Solid Delta

Another game seemingly leaked by NateTheHate (via Game Rant) is the long-awaited remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear Solid Delta. The Konami remake has not yet been dated but is expected to arrive in 2025.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Announced as potentially the Switch 1's swansong, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond may also come to the Switch 2 at launch. Known Nintendo leaker Samus Hunter insinuated as such in a post in December 2024: "I won't be hunting space pirates, for that, I will wait until Switch 2's launch day...," which is a reference to the next game in the Prime franchise.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Mentioned alongside Halo and Call of Duty as potential Microsoft games coming to Nintendo's new console was Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Known for being a technical powerhouse, Flight Simulator could be the game to prove the Switch 2's technical prowess if it is as powerful as recent rumors suggest.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

While reporting seems to suggest Pokemon Legends: Z-A may not be primed for a Switch 2 release, that has not stopped the rumor mill from speculating otherwise. The latest installment in Pokemon's Legends sub-franchise is set for a 2025 release, returning to the beloved Kalos region.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Announced in 2024, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam marks the latest entry into Level 5's long-running narrative puzzle franchise. The game is confirmed to be released in 2025 on Nintendo platforms, but whether that includes the Switch 2 remains to be seen.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Set for release on May 30 on Switch 1, some believe Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will also come to Switch 2. Marvelous' return to its fantasy-tinged farming RPG franchise has been long-awaited by fans, and with the studio's continued support for Nintendo over the years, why would it not port to the Switch 2?

Starfield

The last of the titles included in the alleged Microsoft leak of Switch 2 games was Bethesda's space-faring RPG Starfield. The game has long been rumored to be getting primed for a PS5 launch, so a Switch 2 release does not seem out of the question.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.