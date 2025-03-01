Nintendo Switch 2: All Confirmed Details and Major Predictions

Now that it has been officially announced, fans have plenty of questions about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo's new console was finally unveiled in January, revealing to the world what is next from the Japanese gaming giant. Still, some major questions remain, including a release estimate and launch lineup.

Everything We Know About the Switch 2

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 Isn't Expected to Release Until June (2025) at the Earliest

While no specific release date has been listed for the Nintendo Switch 2, there has been some indication potentially pointing to when the console may come out.

The next-gen gaming machine was rumored to arrive sometime in March or April of this year; however, that no longer seems valid. Instead, insiders seem to think the Switch 2 will be released sometime this summer.

Known leaker Nate The Hate told fans on his podcast in December 2024 that he heard the console will be working on a "May to June timeline" for release, which would make sense given the events leading into those summer months.

Announced alongside the new console was a series of worldwide preview events that will be open to the public.

It is widely assumed that these special ticketed events will precede the console's official launch day, allowing those lucky enough to get a spot to enjoy some feeling of exclusivity, having taken the console for a whirl before it is widely available.

Currently, the last listed date on the worldwide Switch 2 tour is May 30 to June 1 in Seoul, Korea, with stops in Hong Kong and Taipei said to be coming down the line.

One can assume that Nintendo will wait until at least after those events to run its course before launching the console, meaning the Nintendo Switch 2 will likely not be released until June 2025 at the absolute earliest.

The Switch 2 Has a Better Screen & Joy-Cons

After weeks of widespread leaks, the Nintendo Switch 2 (tech-wise) looks to be about what was expected (read more about the Switch 2 tech leaks here).

The new console will have a bigger and better screen and upgraded (again, larger) Joy-cons.

The screen seems to be a 1080p display and is expected to be 8 inches rather than the original Switch's 6.2 inches. However, the console's display is reportedly a traditional LCD panel, as opposed to the OLED panel that the upgraded Switch OLED had.

It is unclear what led to this decision, but it could have something to do with the cost of the system. A pricier OLED model could come later.

As for the Joy-cons, they are bigger to fit the size of the larger console and feature a magnetic latching mechanism as opposed to the slide-and-latch rails of the original Switch.

They are also expected (as teased in the console announcement video) to feature optical sensors, allowing them to be flipped on their side and used as a mouse.

The Switch 2 Is Backwards Compatible

One of the few details Nintendo confirmed about the Switch 2 before its official announcement was that it would be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games.

This information dates as far back as November 2024, when Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa took to social media to confirm, "Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch:"

"This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

This was reaffirmed during the console's reveal video, ending with a PSA for fans that read that the new machine will "[play] Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games as well as Nintendo Switch games."

However, this came with a notable asterisk as it clarified that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be fully supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2."

While this caused some worry amongst fans, it is likely a reference to some of the original Switch's more unique software that directly took advantage of that specific bespoke hardware. That will likely include the Nintendo Labo titles or Ring Fit Adventure.

Mario Kart 9 Is the Only Confirmed Nintendo Game So Far

So far, only a single Nintendo game has been confirmed for Switch 2, and even that one has not yet been officially named.

The console's announcement trailer showed a first look at what appeared to be Mario Kart 9 (rumored to be a launch title). This game is the first official Nintendo-published Switch 2 game to be released publicly.

Several other third-party games have been teased for the new gaming machine, but Mario Kart 9 is the only first-party in-house exclusive confirmed for the Switch 2.

Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy 7 Remake & More Are Rumored To Come to Switch 2

While a confirmed third-party lineup for the Switch 2 has not yet been officially announced, several big-name titles are rumored to be getting primed for Nintendo's new console.

As it has in the past couple of generations, Ubisoft will likely continue to be a servant supporter of Nintendo hardware.

Word is that the renowned publisher is "in love" with the new machine (per Nintendo Life), with rumors pointing to it bringing this year's Assassin's Creed Shadows to the console as well as the franchise's last mainline title, Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Other big names are expected to support the Switch 2 out of the gate, including Square Enix (with a rumored Final Fantasy 7 Remake port), Konami (Metal Gear Solid Delta), and From Software (Elden Ring), to name a few.

Also reported to start bringing its games to Nintendo's latest addition to the hardware lineup is (to the shock of some) Microsoft. As the Xbox maker re-evaluates its first-party strategy, it has started bringing some of its biggest exclusives to other consoles.

This effort could take on a whole new life with the release of the Switch 2, as the company has been said to port games like Gear of War, Forza, and Halo to the new console (via Gamertag Radio).

Switch 2's Direct Will Reveal Plenty More Details

Thankfully for fans, more information on the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming (and soon at that).

A Nintendo Direct event focused on Switch 2 was announced for April 2 as part of the console's reveal event. This event will provide crucial information about the console, including a potential release date, official software announcements, and details on features like the console's online offering.

This Direct is expected to include the first real look at Mario Kart 9 after its brief tease during the reveal and the long-awaited debut of a new 3D Mario platformer (in the vein of Super Mario Odyssey, 64, and Galaxy).

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.