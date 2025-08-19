Peacemaker Season 2 is nearly here, and with it, the insane antics of John Cena's Christopher Smith (the titular anti-hero) and his pet eagle, Eagly. While the story of Peacemaker's rise from the bottom connected with audiences throughout his time in The Suicide Squad and Season 1, another element of the show made a massive impact as well: the opening credits dance number.

Season 1 opened with the cast and characters of Peacemaker dancing to "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" by Wig Wam. Season 2, as recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con's Peacefest activation, will feature Foxy Shazam's "Oh Lord" and several new cast members, seeing as many of those Season 1 players are no longer on the board.

Peacemaker star Steve Agee, who plays ARGUS agent John Economos, sat down with The Direct's Russ Milheim. He teased not only a much larger dance number for Season 2 but also a far more insane story for audiences.

Agee proudly declared that "this new dance number is much larger" than last season's. In fact, the actor revealed that "[they] did that first dance that [they] recorded in a day," compared to the second season's, which "took two very full days of shooting."

Regarding Peacemaker Season 2 and his character John Economos, the actor described Economos as "mostly a longer in Season 1. " However, his relationship with the 11th Street Kids "has morphed into something stronger in Season 2. Now, as early as Episode 1, "his loyalty is being tested between his job and his friendship."

Agee also described Economos' and Peacemaker's relationship as something similar to Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in the 21 Jump Street films, calling it "a mutually beneficial relationship," where Economos "definitely benefit[s] from this dude's muscle and ability to fight and protect, and [he's] kind of keeping [Peacemaker] afloat through my connections at ARGUS."

As for Season 2 as a whole, the actor teased that the show is on "such a grander scale" this time around, with the story even visiting "several worlds" that "are so out of control." Agee pointedly declared that the last three episodes of Season 2 are his "favorite episodes of the entire series."

The rest of The Direct's interview with Steve Agee can be read below. New episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 land on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

Peacemaker's Season 2 Dance Number Took Over Twice as Long To Film

"This New Dance Number Is Much Larger..."

The Direct: "Obviously, last season's dance sequence, which kind of went viral, and everyone loved it, and it became this huge thing. So, going into Season 2 filming this new dance sequence, what was that like? Especially with the pressure of like, damn, everyone really loves this. How do we at least do something as great?"

Steve Agee: It's weird, because I hate dancing... I'm not super coordinated, and I'm easily embarrassed by stuff like that, but the performer in me, the actor who's constantly seeking approval and attention, loves the fact that, and appreciates the fact that it's one of the most popular parts of our show with the audience. So, I'm not going to not do anything, and I fully trust James creatively. Much like Vigilante, I tolerate the dance numbers. This new dance number is much larger. I mean, we have a much bigger cast this season. And I mean, as I'm sure everyone knows, it's got to be a new dance number, because a lot of the people in that first one are dead. They don't exist anymore. We did that first dance that we recorded in one day, like, not even, I don't even know if it was a full day, and the second one took two very full days of shooting... Charissa Barton, our choreographer, is so good. We had rehearsals leading up to it. So it wasn't like we went in cold to learn it. Everyone knew their parts. It was broken down into parts. So, it wasn't like I had to memorize dance for the full minute, or whatever the opening credits are. But, yeah, it's epic. I can't wait for people to see.

Agee also revealed that they almost showed the full dance number to everyone at their Hall H panel at SDCC this year, but they decided not to do that at the last minute:

Steve Agee: There was debate right up to the last minute, right up until probably a few hours before the Hall H panel, of whether or not they were going to show the dance number. Like it was queued up, they had it ready to show. And then James [Gunn] thought, we have the band Foxy Shazam here. They're playing at our after-party, Peacefest. He's like, I think we should announce it. Well, we won't see it, but announce the song in the band at Peacefest. So I think it worked out, and it also just now gives people something more to look forward to.

Steve Agee on Economos' Evolution in Peacemaker Season 2 & an Insane Final Three Episodes

"His Loyalty Is Being Tested..."

The Direct: "How would you say that John's situation in this season, and how he reacts to it throughout, perfectly showcases his evolution as a character since we last saw him in Season 1 and prior?"

Steve Agee: I got a feeling that Economos was mostly a loner in Season 1, and then oddly, throughout that season, he kind of formed this bond, which was new territory for him with the 11th Street Kids with Cena and Jen and Danielle and Freddie. And it definitely has morphed into something stronger in Season 2. Like, he actually has some loyalty to some friends, and we see when Episode 1 starts up that his loyalty is being tested between his job and his friendship.

The Direct: "How would you break down John's relationship with Chris? Because honestly, they don't talk too much on screen, or they don't have these close bond moments, but they're obviously close, and they've been through a lot. So how would you describe that relationship between those two?"

Steve Agee: It's almost, it reminds me of movies like... There was a movie in the early 80s called 'My Bodyguard,' where there was a character who was just kind of a dorky kid who befriended this big kind of wrestler who had his back and watched out for him. It's kind of like that... But I think it's also a mutually beneficial relationship. Like, you know, the '21 Jump Street' reboots, where Channing Tatum is the big, physically imposing, dominant male. And Jonah Hill, he knows all the technical stuff and the rules and the jargon, and they benefit off each other. And I think that's a similar relationship with Peacemaker and Economos... I definitely benefit from this dude's muscle and ability to fight and protect, and I'm kind of keeping him afloat through my connections at ARGUS.

The Direct: "Another relationship that blossoms this season, for better or worse, is with you and Vigilante, who now has this obsession towards you, and you're very nice about it... So how does that compare to your relationship with Chris?"

Steve Agee: Well, there's an element of just Economos tolerating Vigilante. But also, it's one of those 'Band of Brothers,' like, the end of Season 1, we went through a lot together at that final fight at the farm with the butterflies and the giant cow, and it really was our Vietnam. So, I think I'm tied to Vigilante for good now, no matter what. And you know, he tests my last nerve, not as much as he does with Harcourt, but, yeah, I tolerate him. But you know, it's like having a little brother.

The Direct: "What about Season 2 are you so excited about, and you think is going to really blow fans away compared to Season 1, that's just going to trump what people expect coming out of Season 1?"

Steve Agee: There's just a whole world we go into that is so—There are several worlds that we go into that are so out of control. I mean, you see a little bit of it in the trailers. It's insane. It's so much. It's on such a grander scale this season and the last three episodes are [insane]... [They are] three of my favorite episodes of the entire series. I can't give away too much, but I'm very happy with the way the show turned out and, oh my god, yeah, this is a really epic season.

The full discussion can be viewed below:

