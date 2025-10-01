Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7: New Photo Confirms [Spoilers] Will Get Taken Prisoner

New images for Season 2, Episode 7 of DC Studios' Peacemaker tease that a key supporting character will soon be taken prisoner. Introducing an entirely new universe in Season 2, Peacemaker seems to bring one jaw-dropping reveal after another with each new episode, all coming in the first season in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. Marking the second R-rated streaming show in this new universe, the stakes continue to increase with each new wild moment.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared new press photos for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 7. With major spoilers still being kept secret for the next couple of weeks, Peacemaker's story becomes more intense as Christopher Smith and co. continue exploring a brand-new universe. These new photos hint at more insane sceneson the way for the next episode, which will put Team Peacemaker in serious jeopardy.

One image shows Robert Patrick's Auggie Smith from Season 2's alternate universe (the first of a few DC should explore) next to Steve Agee's John Economos from the show's original world.

DC Studios

This image shows Economos tied up in a chair next to Auggie Smith, staring at him with a terrified look on his face. This comes after Auggie found Agee's ARGUS agent sneaking around in his house after going through the portal in Earth Prime Peacemaker's Quantum storage closet.

DC Studios

David Denman shows up in another image as Keith Smith, Christopher Smith's brother, whom Chris killed as a child in his own universe.

DC Studios

Elsewhere in the episode, Jennifer Holland returns as the Earth-X version of Emilia Harcourt. This variant is seen wearing a green top, dark skirt, and heels as she goes into her job at ARGUS and waits to find out what will happen with her doppelganger.

DC Studios

Following a heated argument at the end of Episode 6, John Cena's Christopher Smith reconnects with Holland's Earth Prime Emilia Harcourt in ARGUS' headquarters.

DC Studios

Donning a leather jacket, black shirt, and black jeans, the original Harcourt appears understandably distressed as she learns more about the darker side of the new alternate reality.

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 is DC Studios' second streaming series in co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate of projects in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Starring John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and more, this season highlights Christopher Smith's quest to be more of a hero before discovering an alternate reality that may be everything he is looking for. New episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 debut on HBO Max on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

How Will Peacemaker Season 2 End?

DC Studios

Looking ahead, things are truly about to hit the fan in the last two episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, especially after Episode 6's unexpected reveal. Now, Peacemaker and his team will have to fight for their lives, with a crowd of onlookers chasing down Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo and showing their racist nature as they try to take her out.

With Economos now being held prisoner at the White Dragon's house, fans are sure to see the true nature of Robert Patrick's character after his Earth Prime version proved to be a monster. Particularly knowing that both he and Keith are embedded in this Nazi-esque world, all hell is surely about to break loose with Economos and Adebayo's lives on the line.

Peacemaker will also be thrust into the middle of a Harcourt vs. Harcourt struggle at ARGUS, which will put him in even more danger once they realize he killed his own doppelganger in Episode 1.

While the end of the story is still a mystery (particularly with the DCU's future being teased in Episode 8), these two episodes are sure to bring the intensity and drama from start to finish as the plot is resolved.