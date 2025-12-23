Marvel Studios Releases 5th Official Avengers Poster (And It’s Perfect)

Marvel Studios has debuted its fifth Avengers teaser poster, as the promotional campaign for Avengers: Doomsday officially kicks off. After launching its first teaser exclusively in theaters, the MCU brain trust has released the hotly anticipated Doomsday sneak peek online, officially revealing Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers in the super-powered franchise.

However, Marvel is not stopping there. The studio reportedly has four Doomsday teasers scheduled for release over the next month, with the next one focusing on Chris Hemsworth's Thor. And on top of that, as one would expect, the very first poster for the 2026 mega-movie has also made its way online, continuing a long-standing trend for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The debut Avengers: Doomsday poster has been released by Marvel Studios, marking the latest addition to the Avengers franchise's "A" teaser posters. These cryptic pieces of movie marketing date back to the original Avengers film in 2012, featuring nothing more than the Avengers' "A" logo with a one-word catchphrase emblazoned across it.

In Doomsday's case, it is bathed in green with the "A" appearing in front of a stained glass window. The materials of the "A" (which ultimately become the most significant differences between these Avengers teaser posters) appear to be made of stone, with some ruins visible in the bottom right corner. This is likely a reference to the movie's magic-using big bad, Doctor Doom.

This is an obvious tribute to the original Avengers poster, which started this "A" teaser trend, with that movie's debut piece of marketing featuring the iconic logo draped in shadow with the word "Assemble" placed upon it.

2015's Age of Ultron, then provided its own remix of the same poster, also bringing back the "Assemble" line, but refashioning the Avengers emblem to resemble the materials of that movie's villain, Ultron (played by James Spader).

Avengers: Infinity War continued this trend, starting the hype for the Infinity Saga-capping duology, with a more cosmic take on the "A" poster. This one saw light glimmering from the outline of the Avengers logo, with "Infinity" replacing the "Assemble" of the previous two posters.

And Endgame, the last Avengers film to grace theater screens, kicked its promotional campaign off in very much the same way, with its "A" being dusted away as if the terrifying Mad Titan Thanos had snapped it out of existence.

Avengers: Doomsday marketing is expected to have just begun. Insiders believe Marvel Studios will debut four teasers for the new film over the next four weeks. The first was the recently released online Captain America teaser. Each of these trailers is expected to be swapped out weekly, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Breaking Down the Avengers: Doomsday Poster

From the outside, the Avengers: Doomsday may look like another simple marketing beat harkening back to the Avengers movies of yesteryear. However, there is much to glean from this particular promotional image (even more than with the Avengers teaser posters of the past).

The biggest thing that fans are likely to notice is the mysterious, and slightly eerie, stained glass window that backdrops the Avengers emblem. While not confirmed, this looks awfully similar to the windows/architecture from the Citadel at the End of Time, as featured in the Loki series.

This was previously the home of the villainous Kang/He Who Remains. Seeing as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has replaced Kang as the central villain of Avengers 5, perhaps the Citadel plays a key role in his plans.

It was previously rumored that Tom Hiddleston's Loki would be vital to Doomsday's comic book plot, so setting a significant portion of the film around the iconic Loki location could be a way to bring him in.

Another small detail that most fans will likely miss is the evident ruins at the bottom right of the poster. These sigils carved into stone seem to resemble the ruins wielded by Doctor Doom in many comic iterations of the character.

In the comics, Doom is notable for being one of the few characters to directly blend science and magic, at times resembling a spell-slinging Iron Man-like character. These small icons are likley a reference to those, perhaps hinting that ruins will be key to Doom's MCU powerset.