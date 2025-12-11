Loki Will Replace 1 Major Marvel Character in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios almost started over with a brand-new Variant of Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the Multiverse Saga, plucked from moments after his defeat in 2012's The Avengers for a chance at redemption. After Disney+'s Loki Season 2, the God of Mischief became the God of Stories, a role he will carry into next year's Avengers: Doomsday, holding the Multiverse's branches together.

During the December edition of The Cosmic Circus' monthly Q&A, scooper Alex Perez revealed that the Beyonders will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, despite their major role in setting up the Secret Wars storyline. Instead, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will "take their place" in Avengers: Domsday.

The Beyonders were integral to 2015's Time Runs Out storyline that set the stage for Secret Wars, as Doomsday seemingly will for the MCU adaptation. They are a race of nigh-omnipotent beings who exist outside the Multiverse, whose powers Doctor Doom stole to create his singular patchwork reality: Battleworld.

Marvel Comics

Fans have already heard that Doomsday will be a "race to see who gets to Loki first," presumably with Doom seeking his Multiversal throne. The Avengers villain may be looking to seize Loki's power, as he once did with the Beyonders, to create Battleworld, seeing it as the natural resolution to the Incursions.

Notably, there is more to the Beyonders' role in Secret Wars, as they also set out to destroy the Multiverse by creating a Molecule Man in every universe, whose death would destroy their universe, leading to the Incursions.

As the MCU's Loki has taken a more heroic journey lately, the God of Stories may not inherit that aspect of the role. After all, too many layers could convolute the Multiversal storyline for general audiences and risk leaving many confused.

Fans will uncover all the secrets of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, but they may not have to wait long for a sneak peek, as the first trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming ensemble is reportedly near.

Avengers: Doomsday's Storyline May Be Becoming Clear After Recent Rumors

Marvel Studios

This isn't the first time that fans have heard of Marvel Studios replacing key Secret Wars players for the MCU adaptation. Similarly, The Cosmic Circus stated that Molecule Man will not appear in the upcoming Avengers blockbusters.

Molecule Man has significant roots in the lead-up to the Secret Wars storyline, as it was his immense power that Doctor Doom utilized to defeat the nearly omnipotent Beyonders and acquire their power, enabling him to create Battleworld.

One has to wonder if, similarly to Loki and the Beyonders, another hero will fill the void of Molecule Man and be used by Doom to take his throne. Whatever the case, for Doom to create Battleworld, as he is expected to before the credits roll in Avengers 5, Loki may need to meet a grizzly fate.

Doctor Doom already has one secret weapon going into Doomsday with the all-powerful Franklin Richards from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. That's not to say Doom couldn't bring other powerful figures on board in his mission, such as Lewis Pullman's Sentry and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

There have also been rumors that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom will be hunting down those who have caused Incursions, including Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Perhaps Doom's early arrival will revolve around chasing these apparent "threats" to the Multiverse before switching gears to his final target: Loki.