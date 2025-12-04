Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Gets Record-Breaking Runtime (Report)

A new insider report has seemingly revealed that Avengers: Doomsday's debut trailer will sport a record-breaking runtime. Word of an imminent first look at the next Avengers movie has been fervent over the last couple of weeks. The latest insider information suggests that the 2026 Marvel team-up will release its first trailer before the end of the year, arriving just in time to be attached to James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Known entertainment scooper @Cryptic4KQual has offered a bit more information on the incoming Avengers: Doomsday trailer, including its potential record-breaking runtime. According to the known insider, the debut Doomsday trailer will be the shortest first trailer for an Avengers movie in the history of the franchise.

In a post on X, @Cryptic4KQual wrote, "It's a bit above a minute in length," and should be viewed as "purely a teaser and not a full trailer:"

"Confirming the 'Doomsday' trailer is attached to Avatar. It's a bit above a minute in length i'm told so purely a teaser and not a full trailer as some others were saying. I can't wait."

For comparison, the shortest debut Avengers trailer to date was for the first Avengers film in 2012, which came in at 2:04. Since then, first looks at Avengers movies have gradually increased in length. Avengers: Age of Ultron's initial trailer was 2:16, Infinity War's was 2:24, and Endgame's was 2:25.

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly change all that, landing somewhere around half the length of some of these other trailers. It is worth noting that this will be the furthest out an Avengers trailer has been released, arriving just over a year before the movie's eventual debut.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. Coming from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the new MCU epic will see series veteran Robert Downey Jr. return, although this time he will take on the role of the movie's central villain, Doctor Doom, rather than his typical role as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Why Is The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer So Short?

Marvel Studios

After months of waiting for the first look at Avengers: Doomsday, some fans might be upset to hear that the movie's first trailer is reportedly as short as it is. MCU audiences have come to expect a certain length in their trailers, especially within the Avengers franchise, so why would Marvel Studios deviate from that with one of the biggest movies in its history?

Well, there is likely a very good reason. Fans need to think of this first Doomsday trailer as something completely different from anything the MCU has ever released in terms of marketing before.

Never has Marvel Studios begun promoting a movie as far in advance as it seems to be with Avengers: Doomsday. One has to remember that this promotional campaign is starting so early that it will leapfrog the next, more imminent MCU movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Instead of comparing this first trailer to that of other Avengers trailers, it might be more apt to use another uber-popular Disney franchise as a comparison point, Star Wars.

Doomsday's marketing campaign appears to be drawing inspiration from the approach used by Lucasfilm in the lead-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie debuted with a short 90-second teaser just about a year before its eventual theatrical release, followed by a full-length trailer several months later.

While Doomsday is not the grand return to theaters that The Force Awakens was branded as, Marvel could be using the film as a template for how it will execute this promotional campaign.