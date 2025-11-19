Marvel Studios Will Make MCU Trailer History With Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios might make history with the release of its latest MCU trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Rumors have been swirling about Doomsday's potentially imminent debut trailer, said to be coming alongside the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19. Doomsday does not release until next December, but Marvel may want to start marketing this particular super-powered blockbuster early.

Should Avengers: Doomsday actually drop its first look before the end of the year, it has the chance to break new ground for the long-running franchise, being the first ever MCU film to leapfrog another in terms of releasing its debut teaser trailer. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026 (five months before Avengers: Doomsday), has yet to release its debut trailer and is not expected to do so before the end of 2025.

If the web-slinging blockbuster does not have a trailer before Doomsday, then this would be the first time Marvel Studios has hit this particular marketing beat for a movie that is not its most imminent one.

There have been reports that Spider-Man will have a presence at the CCXP convention in Brazil, which runs from Thursday, December 4, to Sunday, December 7, so there is a chance a trailer may see the light of day before Doomsday can beat it off the blocks.

Brand New Day is notable, though, as it is not a Marvel Studios production alone. The MCU's web-headed efforts are a joint effort with Sony Pictures, meaning Marvel does not have the final say in when a trailer would drop, which could be the cause of this unique situation.

Avengers: Doomsday is due in theaters on December 18, 2026. The new MCU film from franchise veterans Joe and Anthony Russo is said to be the first part in a new Avengers duology that will end Marvel Studios' ongoing Multiverse Saga. Doomsday will follow the Avengers team led by Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as they team up with other heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse to take down the terrifying Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Why Would Marvel Promote Avengers Before Spider-Man?

Marvel Studios

To some, it may be a bit of a head-scratcher to see Marvel Studios eyeing to start Avengers: Doomsday's marketing push before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it makes sense.

Of course, there is the added variable of Sony Pictures with Spider-Man, as it is Sony that makes the marketing decisions for Marvel Studios' Spidey-based efforts. However, one would think that even Sony would want Brand New Day to start its promotional push before Doomsday.

Doomsday is a unique proposition for Marvel Studios, though. This is the first Avengers film since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, and the theatrical environment in which it will be released is far from what it was for the last one.

People do not attend the theater as often as they used to, and they seem to do so only for titles that are marketed as an event. So, Marvel may be considering this shift in movie-going behavior and thinking that it needs to start promotion now.

Getting a trailer for Doomsday out in front of Avatar 3 could be massive for the Avengers hype train. Fire and Ash will likely be the biggest box office draw of the year, so attaching a first look at Doomsday would be beneficial. It would also set up the film as 'an event' a whole year out for release, building anticipation for 12 months to ensure the movie makes as big a splash as it can upon release.

After the up-and-down couple of years Marvel Studios has had at the box office, Doomsday must make a massive splash. So, the studio will do anything, even breaking from its previous marketing habits, to achieve this.