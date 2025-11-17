Disney’s 5 Biggest Movies of 2026 Must Now Overshadow Their Major Box Office Flops of this Year

Disney’s 2025 theatrical year has been unexpectedly brutal. Several of the studio’s biggest releases struggled commercially: the Jared Leto–led Tron: Ares is widely reported to be a major money loser for the company. Despite boasting a hefty net production budget of $220 million and total costs soaring toward $347.5 million when accounting for aggressive global marketing campaigns, the sci-fi sequel failed to reconnect with a mainstream audience. Industry analysts project that, even after factoring in long-term revenues from home entertainment and television deals, TRON: Ares is headed for a staggering $132.7 million loss for the studio (per Deadline).

But Tron isn’t alone. The live-action remake Snow White and Pixar's animated adventure Elio also failed to meet financial expectations. Snow White was hampered by years of production delays and widespread pre-release controversy, grossing a disappointing $205.7 million globally against a $270 million budget, cementing its status as one of the studio's biggest losses on a live-action remake.

Similarly, Elio, a costly original Pixar venture, struggled with approximately $154 million at the box office against a $150 million budget, suggesting that even the once-unassailable Pixar brand is losing its ability to draw massive crowds without the assurance of a sequel or a proven name. With this substantial string of 2025 bombs, Disney's financial redemption now hinges entirely on the colossal, ready-made audiences awaiting its 2026 lineup.

Disney’s 2026 Lineup Carries the Studio’s Biggest Box Office Expectations

The Devil Wears Prada 2

20th Century Studios

Release Date: May 1, 2026

While technically a 20th Century Studios production, The Devil Wears Prada 2 falls under the Disney umbrella and is a highly anticipated reunion that has the potential to become a breakout hit.

The sequel to the iconic 2006 comedy-drama is set to reunite the original, beloved core cast, including Meryl Streep as the imperious Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as the now high-powered executive Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

The plot will reportedly focus on Miranda navigating the rapidly declining world of print journalism, pitting her against Emily in a new corporate context. By returning to a critically and commercially successful property with all its original star power, the film is positioned as a nostalgic, fashion-forward crowd-pleaser. It targets a dedicated adult female demographic and serves as valuable counter-programming to the superhero and animated spectacles dominating the 2026 calendar.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

Release Date: May 22, 2026

The highly anticipated feature film debut of Din Djarin and his tiny, powerful companion, Grogu, marks the first new Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. As the centerpiece of Disney’s Star Wars strategy, this project translates the most successful and beloved Disney+ property into a cinematic event.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the creator of the flagship series, the film promises a continuation of the sweeping space Western narrative established on the small screen. It provides a new entry point for a cinematic universe that desperately needs renewed momentum. The film’s placement in the lucrative late-spring slot is a clear statement of confidence in the duo’s appeal, positioning it as a foundational piece for the future of the Star Wars galaxy.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Pixar’s return to its most financially successful and emotionally resonant franchise directly responds to the market’s apparent preference for reliable IP. Following the commercial underperformance of original films like Elio, Toy Story 5 is a calculated move to secure a massive summer animated hit.

The franchise, starring beloved characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, has an almost unparalleled cross-generational appeal, capable of drawing both children and the adults who grew up with the originals. The central conflict, dubbed "toy meets tech," revolves around Bonnie, now eight years old, who receives a new tablet named Lily Pad, causing the classic toys to feel neglected. The return of this property, alongside Pixar’s tradition of deep storytelling and groundbreaking animation, offers Disney a near-certain blockbuster.

Moana

Disney

Release Date: July 10, 2026

The live-action adaptation of the 2016 animated favorite Moana is one of the most strategically important films in Disney’s pipeline. Scheduled to anchor the critical summer corridor, it represents the studio’s ongoing commitment to translating its animation catalog into financially reliable live-action hits.

The film gains an immediate boost from the confirmed return of Dwayne Johnson, who will reprise his role as the charismatic demigod Maui, who lost his tattoos for this reason. This move not only adds considerable star power but ensures continuity with one of the most beloved elements of the original.

Directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a screenplay co-written by original writer Jared Bush, the remake promises to expand upon the rich Polynesian mythology and stunning visuals.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 18, 2026

After years of foundational storytelling across the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Doomsday is set to serve as the new tentpole event for the MCU, providing the kind of high-stakes, franchise-defining spectacle that Disney relies on for billion-dollar returns. The film also has an interesting Disney+ tie-in.

Slated for the crucial holiday season, this film follows in the footsteps of previous Avengers epics, which have historically delivered some of the highest-grossing totals in box office history. The project is expected to gather a vast ensemble cast of established and new heroes to face a catastrophic threat in Doctor Doom.

With the MCU still correcting course after a mixed reception to some recent phases, Doomsday is an essential chapter that must re-establish Marvel Studios as the undisputed king of superhero cinema.

Why Disney’s 2026 Slate Offers Genuine Hope

The biggest contrast between the 2025 flops and the heavily IP-dependent 2026 slate, featuring Avengers, Star Wars, Toy Story, and a major live-action musical remake, is a rapid course correction.

Disney is moving away from the "swing for the fences" approach on non-core franchises and doubling down on its foundational IP. The 2026 lineup, built around Avengers: Doomsday and The Mandalorian and Grogu, is the studio's most reliable economic engines. These franchises possess a deeply engaged, global fan base that has demonstrated a willingness to pay premium box office prices, making their success far more predictable than a revival like TRON: Ares.

This offers genuine hope for a financial rebound in 2026. The success of this upcoming slate is not only about achieving profitability but also a necessity for Disney to re-establish the company’s narrative dominance and restore investor confidence.

This task requires the guaranteed firepower of the MCU, Star Wars, and Pixar's most reliable characters to overshadow this year's costly missteps. The combined financial muscle of these meg-franchises is built on decades of cultural investment, virtually ensuring that the theatrical revenue streams of 2026 will dramatically eclipse those of 2025.