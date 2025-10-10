Star Wars Report Reveals 1 Big Advantage Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Has Over The Disney+ Series

A new Star Wars report claimed the one big advantage The Mandalorian and Grogu movie has over its Disney+ series. Star Wars returns to the big screen in May 2026 to continue the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu as they embark on a brand-new, high-stakes mission for the New Republic. The first trailer teased what to expect from the movie's plot and various familiar and new locations, such as an official look at Star Wars Rebels character, Zeb, and Sigourney Weaver's mysterious New Republic officer.

While some fans argued that The Mandalorian and Grogu should've retained their place on Disney+ with a potential Season 4, Star Wars actor and Pedro Pascal's body double, Brendan Wayne, pointed out that the upcoming movie will fix The Mandalorian's biggest issue by placing Din and Grogu's story to the forefront. And now, a new report has revealed another advantage the movie will have.

According to a report from Star Wars Sessions, The Mandalorian and Grogu had more "on-location shoots" than the Disney+ series, which gave the movie its one big advantage over its small-screen predecessor.

Lucasfilm

It's worth noting that The Mandalorian mainly utilized The Volume throughout its three-season run on Disney+. While it has its own advantages, it has had its fair share of disadvantages, such as Star Wars cinematographer Eric Steelberg's past comments about working with The Volume, which can be difficult due to "the amount of prep time" that is needed to "[build] these three-dimensional sets."

Doing on-location shoots is a major advantage for The Mandalorian and Grogu because filming in real-world environments enhances the visual authenticity of the film, making the project more believable rather than relying on technology like The Volume.

Other notable tidbits in Star Wars Sessions' latest podcast episode included mentions of The Mandalorian and Grogu being "action-packed," and stunt performer Matt Leonard portrayed Zeb physically on set.

Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by him and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie follows the titular Star Wars heroes as they seek out Imperial warlords across the galaxy far, far away. The movie has a star-studded cast led by Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White. The Mandalorian and Grogu will premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Why Filming On-Location Is Perfect for The Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars

Filming on location for The Mandalorian and Grogu is perfect for the upcoming Star Wars movie since it embraces the franchise's gritty aesthetic while returning to its more grounded roots by showcasing the father-son dynamic in diverse backdrops.

Although The Mandalorian and Grogu could have leveraged The Volume for certain scenes, the film's reported emphasis on on-location shooting enhances realism, aligning with the trend of blending practical and virtual techniques seen in previous Star Wars films.

Based on the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the titular characters will travel throughout the galaxy, which further explains why on-location shooting was necessary for the movie. Doing this allows the cast and crew to achieve a grander visual experience, a necessity for a big event movie like The Mandalorian and Grogu, because it separates itself from the Disney+ series.