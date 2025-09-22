Star Wars Releases First Official Look At Zeb In The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie (Photos)

Star Wars finally gave fans a first on-screen look at Zeb in Lucasfilm's upcoming 2026 film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. After appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3, Garazeb Orrelios (better known as Zeb), who played a major role in Star Wars Rebels, was confirmed to be in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Although his involvement was announced, Star Wars fans haven't been given an official public look at Zeb.

Lucasfilm recently released its first official teaser for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026, and is its first feature film since 2019. During a quick shot in the footage, Zeb was showcased in full for the first time.

Lucasfilm

Specifically, Zeb was featured in the middle of an action sequence. Not much more than his silhouette was shown, but due to the character's size, shape, and weapon, it is undoubtedly everyone's favorite Lasat.

Lucasfilm

Star Wars has a bit of a reputation regarding hallway scenes. For instance, Darth Vader (Rogue One), Maul (The Clone Wars Season 7), and Luke Skywalker (The Mandalorian Season 2) have all been featured in notable and memorable scenes where they fight in a hallway. The same appears to be the case with Zeb in The Mandalorian & Grogu. In his scene in the teaser, he can be seen taking on a few stormtroopers in some sort of hallway.

Something that can help identify Zeb is his weapon. Throughout Star Wars Rebels, he almost always used an AB-75 bo-rifle. This weapon doubled as a blaster and an electrostaff, as it could be transformed into either. It was the weapon issued by the Lasan Honor Guard, which Zeb was a member of before the planet was nearly decimated.

Lucasfilm

Zeb's AB-75 bo-rifle is fully displayed in the trailer, particularly in its electrostaff form. As he bounces off the wall, he uses it to immobilize the stormtroopers opposing him.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu teaser doesn't offer fans a clear look at Zeb's face. Since he is moving so fast, it is impossible to see him in the same manner as he was featured in The Mandalorian Season 3. However, there is enough lighting to make out the darker portions of skin on the top of his head. His pointy ears are also in full view.

Lucasfilm

Rebels proved that Zeb is a warrior at heart, which appears unchanged in The Mandalorian & Grogu. In another frame, a grimace can be seen on his face as he battles the stormtroopers.

Lucasfilm

It appears that The Mandalorian & Grogu will feature the same character design used for Zeb in The Mandalorian Season 3. Zeb was only showcased briefly in that show, but Lucasfilm made sure to give fans a good look at him up close.

Lucasfilm

It is important to note that, alongside the teaser, Star Wars released its first official poster for The Mandalorian & Grogu. The poster gives fans an even better look at his face than the trailer did, but the trailer is the first time he has been showcased to the public from footage from the upcoming movie.

Lucasfilm

It appears that Zeb will look somewhat bigger in live-action than in animation. In Star Wars Rebels, Zeb was tall and had a lot of muscle mass. However, he was still rather skinny, especially in his midsection. Based on the Mandalorian & Grogu teaser, he will have much more muscle and be even more imposing.

Star Wars has not confirmed how large a role Zeb will play in The Mandalorian & Grogu, but since he was included in the trailer and poster and has been talked about at length, fans can expect to see him on screen a decent amount.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be a continuation of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. It will star Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White.

Will Zeb Return in Other Live-Action Star Wars Projects?

Zeb finally made the jump from animation to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 3, and he will obviously appear throughout The Mandalorian & Grogu. He will likely play a substantial role in the upcoming movie and be vital to its story, but his involvement could also hint that he will return to other projects.

It is important for Star Wars fans not to forget about Ahsoka Season 2, which is also expected to be released in 2026. In Season 1, a lot of major Star Wars Rebels characters were featured for the first time in live-action. Many fans immediately questioned where Zeb was and expressed wishes for Zeb to be reunited with the rest of the Ghost crew.

A crossover movie bringing together all the shows within the MandoVerse is still in the works at Lucasfilm, so it is possible and even likely that Zeb will be included in that film when it eventually comes out. It is also worth noting that a trilogy of Mando-centric movies could be in development if the 2026 film performs well at the box office, so Zeb could return there as well.

Since many of the main Rebels characters have now been showcased in live-action, it feels like only a matter of time before they find themselves in other projects within the galaxy far away. After all, Rebels and its characters are extremely popular, so Star Wars will likely want to give the fans what they want.