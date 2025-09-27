Key Obi-Wan Kenobi Easter Egg Found In Mandalorian and Grogu Movie

An Obi-Wan Kenobi Easter egg was included in the first official teaser trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu, linking the two projects together in a surprising way. The Mandalorian got its start on Disney+ as an original series in 2019. Three years later, in 2022, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprised their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. While the show was a bit divisive among the Star Wars fandom, some elements of it have since been further explored in Star Wars canon.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be Star Wars' first theatrical release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker when it hits theaters on May 22, 2026. However, fans finally got a first glimpse at the upcoming title as Lucasfilm released an official teaser that highlighted Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu. Notably, though, the trailer also included a specific location that has only been seen before in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Specifically, at the 0:37 mark of the teaser, the outside of a street comes into view through a puddle of water that is eventually stepped through by a character who is most likely Din Djarin. Before the foot steps into the water and breaks the surface of it, its reflection specifically showcases a sign with orange Aurebesh letters.

On one side of the sign, the letters translate to "spice." Then, on the other side of it, the words (after translation) read "The Den." Not much else can be made out in the specific shot, but that sign hints that Din Djarin may be literally following in the footsteps of one Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 2, Obi-Wan traveled to the planet Daiyu to look for a young Princess Leia. After meeting with Kumail Nanjiani's Haja Estree, Obi-Wan was instructed that he would have to go to a certain place in order to access Daiyu's sewers.

That place ended up being a bar known as "The Den." Notably, the bar's sign on the outside of the building looked nearly identical to the sign in The Mandalorian & Grogu's teaser, with the only difference being the colors of the letters. As mentioned, the sign in The Mandalorian & Grogu has orange letters, while the one in Obi-Wan Kenobi sports purple ones.

So, in both projects, a spice operation known as The Den is featured. It is unclear if Din Djarin is on Daiyu in The Mandalorian & Grogu, or if he is on a different planet, but the exact location (the bar) is the same. If the one from the teaser is not on Daiyu, it could be that The Den is a chain of bars across the galaxy. However, it would not be surprising if Din traveled to the same planet Obi-Wan was on just to provide some more connective tissue between the two Star Wars entries.

Fans will likely begin to notice more Star Wars Easter eggs in The Mandalorian & Grogu once more marketing footage is released, and more details in general are revealed about the upcoming movie.

The full teaser for The Mandalorian & Grogu can be seen below:

The upcoming feature film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026, and will star Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver (who was prominently featured in the teaser), and Jeremy Allen White, who is expected to portray Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi Connections in Recent Star Wars Media

Obi-Wan Kenobi has become a rather forgotten piece of Star Wars despite being released rather recently. Many fans felt as though it did not include any groundbreaking additions to the Skywalker Saga, and that it could have been handled better.

However, some elements that were introduced in the Disney+ series have been further explored upon. The most notable one is definitely The Path, which was an underground network used by friends of the Jedi to help smuggle any Order 66 survivors to safety.

Specifically, The Path was mentioned in the Jedi: Survivor video game, as well as in Disney+'s Tales of the Underworld, which was released on May 4, 2025. In the latter, during the Asajj Ventress arc, a young Jedi named Lyco Strata was trying to find The Path. However, he ended up not going and stayed with Ventress instead.