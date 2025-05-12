Star Wars Resurrects One Forgotten Obi-Wan Kenobi Plotline In New Disney+ Show

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series spent valuable time introducing and explaining an important plot point in the world of Star Wars that many fans likely forgot about, but the franchise's newest Disney+ series recently brought it back and expanded upon it. As time has gone on, more and more projects in the galaxy far, far away have been set during the rise of the Empire era between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and the recently released Tales of the Underworld.

Three years ago, Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Disney+ and allowed fans to catch up with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi as he was forced back into action following the events of Revenge of the Sith (find out if Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 will ever happen here). In that series, one of the biggest plotlines that was expanded on featured something known as the Hidden Path (also known as simply The Path).

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced Star Wars viewers to the Hidden Path for the first time and explained that it was an underground network for Force-sensitive younglings and surviving Jedi to escape the Empire's grip. However, the Hidden Path was quickly forgotten about after Obi-Wan Kenobi, until it was recently brought back in Tales of the Underworld.

Disney+

In Tales of the Underworld, which is the newest Star Wars Disney+ series that was released on Star Wars Day (May 4, 2025), the first three episodes focused heavily on the Hidden Path. Centered around Asajj Ventress, who was resurrected from the dead, and a young Jedi named Lyco Strata, the main goal for the two characters in those three episodes was to get Strata to the Hidden Path.

The show brought back the Hidden Path for the first time since the Jedi: Survivor video game, but expanded on it much more than that game did. Strata explained in Tales of the Underworld that Quinlan Vos was the one who started the Hidden Path.

Disney+

Vos' involvement was teased in Obi-Wan Kenobi as his name, along with many others, was written on the wall at one of the locations where the Hidden Path operated. When Obi-Wan saw his name in that show, he asked Tala about him. She simply stated that he "helps now and again" and that his job consisted of "smuggling younglings." However, Tales of the Underworld finally confirmed that Vos was solely responsible for starting it.

Disney+

The Path continued to be a major plot point of Tales of the Underworld's first three episodes all the way until the arc was completed at the end of Episode 3. Ventress and Strata finally found an underground hideout where people were being smuggled off of a desert planet, and Ventress thought her work was done.

She willingly chose to send Strata to the Jedi through the Hidden Path, but did not elect to go with him since she could not be with Quinlan Vos after her resurrection. However, it was revealed in the closing moments that Strata didn't end up getting on the ship to be reunited with the Jedi. Instead, he stayed with Ventress.

Did Tales of the Jedi Set Up a Quinlan Vos Series About the Hidden Path?

Disney+

After Obi-Wan Kenobi, many theorized that Star Wars would utilize the Hidden Path in multiple projects moving forward. However, it instead became a forgotten plot device that was not further explored in any Disney+ shows.

Now that the Hidden Path has been brought back in Tales of the Underworld, it opens the door for it to be utilized once again moving forward. There may not be enough interesting material to create a new series about the Hidden Path, but it is possible that Star Wars could create another Tales chapter solely about the Path that could be titled Tales of the Path or Tales of the Hidden Path.

That would allow fans to get to see Quinlan Vos on-screen more, as he has become a more beloved character in recent years. It could also introduce more new characters in the galaxy far, far away.

Since the Tales series (which just got its own collection on Disney+) features six-episode seasons, it seems like the perfect place to tell stories about the Path. Quinlan being featured in the first episode of Tales of the Underworld only adds fuel to the theory that Star Wars could be planning on bringing him back again in the future.