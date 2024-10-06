Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Gets Good News from Ewan McGregor

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor offered fans some good news regarding Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 as a part of Los Angeles Comic-Con.

McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi was last seen in Season 1 of his self-titled series back in 2021. Despite Ewan McGregor sharing his excitement to potentially get to play the character again, word has been any sort of follow-up was not happening.

In fact, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy previously told fans Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 was not in "active development" but made sure to not count it out entirely.

Ewan McGregor Stokes the Obi-Wan Season 2 Fire

Obi-Wan Kenobi

In an appearance at Los Angeles Comic-Con, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor commented yet again on his Disney+ series getting a potential Season 2.

According to pop culture journalist Jamie Jirak, who was in attendance at McGregor's Comic-Con appearance, the longtime Star Wars actor said they are "exploring" a second season of his Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Jirak also mentioned McGregor's remark that with any sort of Obi-Wan Kenobi follow-up, he hopes to get back into the Clone Wars armor seen in several sequences in Season 1.

He also revealed his wishes to get to work with Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen again in more Prequels-era flashbacks (akin to those from the first season).

This is the most positive movement toward a potential Kenobi Season 2 fans have seen or heard in months.

For a while, it seemed as though the chances of any sophomore effort from the title were slim as executives involved in the project continued to play down talks of a Season 2.

Director Deborah Chow told fans in May 2023 that Obi-Wan Kenobi "was always conceived of as a limited [series]," seemingly confirming that it was a one-and-done for the streamer.

Chow would eventually go back on these comments. The Obi-Wan Kenobi director later posited that a second season was not "off the board," but nothing official on the project has ever been made public:

"You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there. It’s always so anticlimactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a 'never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Happen?

For fans who have wanted more of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, these new comments will be exciting; however, they are just the latest in a long line of vague comments surrounding any sort of follow-up.

Since its initial release, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 has been listed as "The Complete Series" as opposed to "The Complete First Season," like many other shows on the service are.

Because of this, it was widely assumed that the Obi-Wan project was seen as a mini-series that would come and go with one set of episodes and never be heard from again. And that may have been the plan.

However, a lot can change in just a matter of years. In the time since Obi-Wan's initial release, Disney has completely shifted its release strategy, banking on known quantities and avoiding any sort of creative risks when possible.

A name like Obi-Wan Kenobi resonates with fans. Coming off the relative flop of The Acolyte, Kenobi still stands as the third-most-popular Star Wars series on the Disney+ platform (behind The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett).

Given that Boba Fett was critically maligned by fans and The Mandalorian is reported to be ramping down, one can see why Disney may be reconsidering its stance on Obi-Wan being a one-time thing.

It is the next biggest show in line, making it primed for a potential follow-up should Disney and Lucasfilm want to go back on the show's mini-series branding.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but it seems as though there is movement on the project, at least according to McGregor.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+.