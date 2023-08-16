Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series could be headed for a Season 2, according to the series director.

Kenobi wowed Star Wars fans last summer, as Prequels actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen came out of retirement for what felt like one last goodbye to their Star Wars characters (Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker).

Showrunner Deborah Chow previously told Deadline that Kenobi was "always conceived of as a limited [series]," but did not count out getting picked up for a second season.

Since then, whispers of a Season 2 have begun to trickle out. According to Obi-Wan actor Vivien Lyra Blair Mcgregor "is just begging to do" another Season, no info on a second batch of episodes has been officially confirmed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Could Be on the Way

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow reignited hope for Season 2 of her Star Wars series with some new quotes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chow offered a promising update on more Obi-Wan, remarking that she doesn't think a second season is "off the board" and that star Ewan McGregor has been "pitching [her] ideas for" what to do next with his Jedi hero:

"You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there. It’s always so anticlimactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a 'never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 was "not in active development," as of April 2023, when Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy answered a question about the project at Star Wars Celebration:

“That is not in active development. But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another.”

Will Kenobi Season 2 Happen?

Right now, it remains unclear if a Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will actually happen.

As Deborah Chow brought up, "There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories" for the universe to explore in relation to Ewan McGregor's Jedi master.

And McGregor continues to be more than game to come back for a second season if it were to happen. During a January 2023 interview, McGregor let slip that he hopes he and Hayden will “get the chance to do it again” and reunite as their beloved Star Wars characters:

“I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again, and I hope we get the chance to do it again.”

So convincing the Kenobi star does not feel like it would be a problem should Chow get the green light from Lucasfilm.

However, the biggest hurdle for Obi-Wan Season 2 to clear would be Disney itself (the studio behind the streaming series).

Disney is in a different place than it was when Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 was given the go-ahead, as the studio reevaluated its streaming strategy. While Kenobi Season 1 was made within Disney when it was pushing its streaming ventures hard, the studio has turned its sights back to the movie theater, after the financials of the streaming over-spending rock Hollywood.

Season 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi can be streamed now on Disney+.