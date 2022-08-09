Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Receives Promising Update From Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan Kenobi had an incredible run on Disney+. The hit Star Wars series revolved around the post-Revenge of the Sith adventures of Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi, ultimately closing with a huge rematch between him and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader. While the series was initially branded as a limited series, fans are hoping that Kenobi's story will continue on the small screen in a potential sophomore season.

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow reiterated that the show was "definitely conceived as a limited series," saying that Season 1 was made as one full story. Despite that, McGregor revealed that he is always down to return to portray the iconic Star Wars character.

While Lucasfilm has yet to officially announce if a follow-up season will happen, a previous rumor indicated that a sophomore run for Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development. Now, the show's star lead star himself has given an important update about the possible continuation of the Disney+ series.

Ewan McGregor Addresses Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Possibilities

Star Wars

During a fan Q&A at the Celebrity Fan Fest event, Ewan McGregor, via @allthingskenobi, expressed interest in returning for a potential second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, saying that he's "totally up for it."

When asked if it is being planned at all, McGregor admitted that while there are "no plans yet," he believes that Lucasfilm and Disney+ are "just biding their time" until they announce a sophomore installment:

McGregor: “I’m totally up for it, guys. I want to do it.

Moderator: "So what you're saying is that there's nothing known or being planned at all?"

McGregor: "I’m absolutely honest, there's no plans made yet. But I think, I’m pretty sure they’re just biding their time. But nobody has approached me as of yet.”

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Eventually Happen?

The fact that Ewan McGregor appears confident that Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi is happening on Disney+ suggests that a sophomore run for the series is in the cards. Moreover, the actor's remark about Lucasfilm "just biding their time" for an announcement could indicate that plans are still being narrowed down, and it makes sense that they are taking their time so that a proper storyline will be mapped out.

There's a chance that an official announcement could be made during next month's Disney+ Day, confirming Season 2 alongside revealing some of its returning characters. If it does happen, then it's likely that the show could potentially premiere in 2024, since production could start in mid or late 2023 at the very least.

Although Obi-Wan Kenobi ended on a positive note, there are still plot points that need to be addressed, which is a good thing if the show is renewed for a second season. Storylines such as the future of Moses Ingram's Reva and Obi-Wan's training with Qui-Gon Jinn's force ghost are two plot points that could be explored in the future.

Given that Darth Vader decided to stop pursuing Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of the series (thanks to Emperor Palpatine's wake-up call), it's reasonable to assume that the powerful Sith Lord will not appear in Season 2. While this could be disappointing for some fans, the non-appearance of Vader makes sense and this could lead to Season 2 revolving around a smaller scale of threats that Obi-Wan needs to deal with.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.