Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Poster Teases Darth Vader Rematch on Mustafar

Obi-Wan Kenobi is gearing up for an explosive finale, as fans are anticipating that the earlier promised rematch between Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi and Darth Vader will finally happen. During the first five episodes, the hit Star Wars series explored the Empire's dominance and Obi-Wan's bond with Princess Leia Organa, and signs indicate that it will all lead up to another fateful encounter between the former friends.

During Episode 3, Obi-Wan and Vader finally had their first encounter after the events of Order 66. However, Obi-Wan was clearly not like his usual self, leading to Vader easily beating him.

Many believed that the duel during that episode was not the battle that Lucasfilm promised, especially after president Kathleen Kennedy's teased that it will be the "rematch of the century."

Now, a new social media post may hint that another bout between Obi-Wan and Vader will happen in the finale.

Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader Rematch

Disney+ Hotstar shared a new post to promote the highly-anticipated finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, showcasing the much-talked-about "proper" rematch between the titular Jedi Master and Darth Vader.

Disney+ Hotstar

The schedule above is "presumably a 'when-to-watch' suggestion from Disney+ Hotstar, meaning that it doesn't confirm any schedule changes.

In the poster, the former friends can be seen engaging in a duel in Mustafar, the same setting where Obi-Wan and Anakin had their duel in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Disney+ Hotstar

In Revenge of the Sith, the pair had an emotional battle in Mustafar, with Obi-Wan coming out on top:

Star Wars

Back in November 2021, an official sizzle reel for Obi-Wan Kenobi featured concept art promoting the rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader. The image shows the two former friends engaged in battle in a familiar fiery setting, presumably Mustafar:

Star Wars

The Direct reader Jurre Kroeze noted the poster is actually fan art created by Render Driver. Still, it's notable that an official Disney+ Hotstar page posted the image to promote the finale.

Will Obi-Wan Pursue Darth Vader on Mustafar?

Although this is fan art and comes from an international Disney+ account, this latest promotion could confirm that the highly-teased rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will finally happen during the finale. The titular Jedi Master already showed signs of his past self in the last episodes, meaning that he will be ready for another duel with the Sith Lord.

It is unknown if the setting will indeed be in Mustafar, but previous concept art from the show's official sizzle reel showed the pair fighting on the planet. Still, it remains to be seen why Obi-Wan ends up on Mustafar, considering that the penultimate episode's ending showed him on a fleeting transport with Leia.

While it's possible that the first minutes of the finale will show Obi-Wan fulfilling his promise to Bail Organa by bringing Leia home, the episode could revolve around another rescue mission. This time around, the main focus will now be on a young Luke Skywalker.

Moses Ingram's Reva could've kidnapped Luke in Tatooine in order to seek revenge against Darth Vader. As a result, the Inquisitor could go to Mustafar directly and bring Luke there, prompting Obi-Wan to go to the fiery planet to save the future Jedi. Reva and Obi-Wan could go into battle first, with the winner heading toward an emotional rematch against Vader.

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume that there will be tons of lightsaber battles in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi finale.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 22.