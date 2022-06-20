Watch: Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Trailer Released by Disney+

Ewan McGregor's return as the legendary Jedi Knight in Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a blast for audiences worldwide. With five episodes down, only one more remains in the acclaimed series. Despite the presence of the Inquisitors and newcomer Reva, the show's core has always been about Kenobi and Vader's relationship as former master and apprentice.

Their first confrontation in Episode 3 was a thrilling showdown between the two characters, but it was pretty clear that Kenobi himself was far from ready to take on someone like Darth Vader. So what are the odds that his upcoming finale will give viewers a proper fight between the two where the playing ground is equal? Well, the odds look promising.

Recently, a new poster was released for the upcoming conclusion that teased a potential confrontation between Kenobi and Vader on Musfatar at some point during the show's closing hour. Now, a new 30-second teaser has been discovered that teases the two titans clashing once again.

New Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Teaser Released

Star Wars

A new teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi's season finale has been released by Disney that teases the final chapter of the most recent Star Wars project.

The preview basically translates to a 30-second hype reel made up of scenes from the first five installments, particularly highlighting Obi-Wan and Anakin's relationship across the series thus far.

The video can be seen below, as posted by YouTube user Manuel Giasson-Léger:

Obi-Wan Kenobi's End is Nigh

While fans don't know for a fact that there will be another duel between Vader and Kenobi, it seems a given. In fact, it would be strange if the big finale didn't see them crossing paths with each other.

Previously seen concept art does showcase the two fighting in a fiery, lava-filled location. While it is concept art, and any number of things may have changed, it could also be proof of the two clashing on Mustafar in the sixth installment.

Of course, there will also be Reva's role in it all to be excited about. The way the last episode went down, it looks like she'll be heading over to visit Luke Skywalker. So it seems that Obi-Wan will certainly have his hands full, potentially fighting two very powerful force wielders across two separate planets.

Maybe they'll all even end up converging into one big 3-way fight, where everyone has different motivations. Fans will also have to cross their fingers that no continuity issues arise, which might happen if Vader gets anywhere near Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.