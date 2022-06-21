Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Hyped Up By Lucasfilm Exec: ‘Don’t Think Anyone Is Ready’

Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale is just around the corner, and there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. Throughout the first five episodes, the series mainly focused on the titular Jedi Master's rescue mission revolving around a young princess Leia Organa after being kidnapped by Moses Ingram's Reva. While all of this is happening, the threat of Darth Vader lurks on the sidelines, with an imminent and "proper" rematch between him and Obi-Wan hanging in the balance.

Although Episode 3 already featured the first encounter of the former friends after Order 66, it is not what the fans expected as the "rematch of the century" due to the fact that Obi-Wan was not his usual self. As a result, it's reasonable to assume that the much-talked-about duel will eventually go down in the show's finale.

Now, a Lucasfilm executive has hyped up the Disney+ show's final installment in a series of tweets.

Lucasfilm Exec Hypes Up Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale

Star Wars

Tracy Cannobbio, director of Episodic and Franchise Publicity at Lucasfilm, responded to several fans' questions about the highly-anticipated finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

When asked if she had already seen the episode, the Lucasfilm executive said yes, while also teasing that the finale featured "one of [her] favorite moments in all of Star Wars:"

"Yes. One of my favorite moments in all of SW happens in the finale. Deborah Chow nailed it."

Cannobbio also admitted that it's "very difficult" to keep mum about the finale, implying that something huge will happen in the upcoming installment:

"I’m trying to keep [quiet emoji] about it, but it’s very difficult to suppress my significant feelings!"

When Disney wonderground artist and Lucasfilm marketing employee DJ Clulow jokingly called out Cannobbio's comments about the finale, Lucasfilm's PR director said that they need to have a chat after the episode:

"DJ. We HAVE to chat post finale!"

Predicting Obi-Wan Kenobi's Thrilling Finish

Based on Cannobbio's exciting comments, it is all but certain that Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale will be unlike any other entry in the Skywalker Saga.

Aside from the imminent duel between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are still lingering plot threads that are expected to be addressed, such as the Third Sister Reva's fate and Luke Skywalker being in potential danger.

Episode 5's ending showed the future Jedi soundly asleep on Owen Lars' farm, seemingly hinting that he will be part of the explosive finale and this could be due to Reva's meddling. From Reva potentially capturing Luke to a gripping duel between her and Obi-Wan in Tatooine, the possibilities are endless.

The first two episodes also teased the presence of Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn, but the famous Jedi Master hasn't shown up yet to aid his former padawan. There's a strong chance that the finale will finally showcase Qui-Gon's comeback, presumably helping Obi-Wan find peace with his own failures.

Despite rumors of a second season, it is still unknown if Disney and Lucasfilm will greenlight another run for Obi-Wan Kenobi. This could hint that the finale is poised to pull out all the stops to deliver a memorable installment that will be beloved in years to come in case it truly is the end.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 22.