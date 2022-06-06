Darth Vader Receives His Official Character Poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney’s new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has gripped the nation with its dark story following the iconic Jedi Knight played by Ewan McGregor. The story sees the titular character having to confront his traumatic past and come out of hiding to save none other than Leia Organa. In the most recent episode, a moment audiences had been waiting for finally came to pass: master and apprentice met once again.

The fated moment occurred in a small town on a mining planet, which made it no less epic. For Obi-Wan, seeing Darth Vader here marked the first time the two have crossed paths since fighting on Musfatar.

As one might expect, the Jedi was not ready to fight such a powerful enemy. In fact, he lost in a fairly brutal fashion—he had to be saved by Tala, an Imperial Officer who helps smuggle surviving Jedi out of the Empire’s grasp.

Ahead of the fourth episode of the show, Disney released three new character posters for the series, focusing on the main players from the third installment.

New Darth Vader Poster for Disney+

Disney officially released three new character posters for its Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The first of the batch showcases none other than Darth Vader, who made his first proper appearance in the show's third episode.

Then there's Indira Varma's Tala, who helped Obi-Wan in his time of need and provided a way out for both him and Leia.

Last but not least is NED-8, Tala's helping hands.

Getting Past Obi-Wan's Vader Problem

There's no denying how striking the Obi-Wan Kenobi poster designs are. The use of Tatooine imagery and contrasting colors make for some of the best individual poster designs yet.

Many may have hoped for Kenobi and Vader’s first encounter to have been far more intricate and involved, but how it went down makes perfect sense. McGregor’s character is not in the mental or physical place to put up a decent fight against the being who was once his Padawan.

Somehow, the titular character is going to have to prep himself and come to terms with what Anakin has become. He’ll have to do it fast as well, since he’s not going to have much of a break—especially with Reva getting her hands on Leia.

Hopefully, Tala will be able to help him get to where he needs to be. Maybe she can also arrange for some backup, especially given how she’s helped smuggle more than one Jedi in the past.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.