Obi-Wan Kenobi Theory Explains Quinlan Vos' Future In Live-Action

Beginning with The Mandalorian and now halfway through Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series haven't only connected the various Star Wars trilogies and projects, but have only blurred the lines between mediums. In recent years, Star Wars comics, video games, and animated characters have crossed over into live-action; and now the new Ewan McGregor-led series looks to continue the trend with the Jedi Quinlan Vos' return.

Jedi Master Quinlan Vos hailed from the planet Kiffu and was a bit of a rebel; at one point, he actually fell to the Dark Side. Kenobi had a hand in his redemption and he later rejoined the Jedi Order.

While Vos played a role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, he has only been referenced in live-action. But now, much like Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka, and Cad Bane, it looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi is setting the stage to continue this animated character's story in live-action.

Quinlan Vos' Live-Action Role in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

In Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi ally Tala Durith takes Obi-Wan and Leia into a safe house on Mapuzo, confirming to the Jedi Master once again that he's not the only one who survived Order 66.

Star Wars

One of the carvings on the walls from past refugees catches Obi-Wan's eye, leading him to say, "Quinlan was here?"

Star Wars

Tala Durith answers, saying, "Yeah, he helps now and again, smuggling younglings."

In addition to Kenobi helping Vos return to the Jedi Order, the two worked together on missions in The Clone Wars; and despite Vos' being a bit of a maverick, the two worked well together.

Star Wars

Vos' survival may have surprised Obi-Wan, but according to Star Wars lore, he escaped Order 66 on Kashyyyk with his romantic interest, Khaleen Hentz.

Since Vos is clearly active at this time in the Star Wars timeline, and, as Anakin's descendant, Leia is one of the most important Force-sensitive children in the galaxy, it's possible that Lucasfilm is setting up his live-action debut.

Well, technically, his second live-action debut.

Quinlan Vos' "Real" Origin Story

Quinlan Vos was actually inspired by a Mos Espa background character from The Phantom Menace. It was only after the film that his character was developed into a Jedi, where he played a role in various Star Wars Legends stories.

Star Wars

George Lucas had plans to bring Vos officially into live-action in Revenge of the Sith. However, while an animatic of Vos was created, he only made it into the film as a reference by none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Due to Vos and Obi-Wan's history, their Phantom Menace origin story, the Mapuzo set-up, and the fact that Kenobi has been told more than once that he is not alone, the stage is set for Vos to finally make his official debut in live-action.

And, it's possible that audiences already know who the actor will be.

Quinlan Vos' Actor Revealed?

One of the members of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast that audiences have yet to see is actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., leading to speculation that he may be playing another Jedi survivor.

Star Wars

It's also worth noting that the actor has already teased his role on Twitter. In addition to describing himself as the "13th member of the Jedi Council" in his Twitter bio, he responded to the news of Reva's Moses Ingram receiving racist messages by tweeting the following:

"Probably kills them that James Earl Jones is Darth Vader. They are gonna loooooove finding out what my character does."

Why is Quinlan Vos Returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Once again, Star Wars Disney+ series are going to great lengths to connect all various corners of the Star Wars Universe into one cohesive story.

Not only is Quinlan Vos another example of that, but it's also accomplishing something George Lucas originally planned to do himself. In addition, much like the show itself, Vos is a character who has roots in The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith, as well as ties to Obi-Wan.

But lastly, and most importantly, it looks like Lucasfilm may have a narrative reason for doing so as well.

In many ways, Quinlan mirrors Anakin Skywalker. He broke the rules, formed attachments and romantic relationships, and fell to the Dark Side. The difference is that Vos found redemption; and while Anakin kills or turns younglings to the Dark Side, Vos is now saving them.

As Obi-Wan processes Anakin's fall and evolution into Darth Vader, Vos may prove to be an interesting foil to Kenobi's former apprentice; and it may motivate the Jedi Master to try and turn Anakin back to the Light.

Whether fans will see a live-action treatment of Quinlan Vos remains to be seen, but the groundwork has been laid for Kenobi to reunite with friends from his past. And, now that Leia appears to be in the Inquisitors' custody, he's going to need help.

With three chapters remaining in Obi-Wan Kenobi, it's possible that Lucasfilm's tradition of cameos has only just begun.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.