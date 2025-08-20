Blake's 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Role Solves Jeremiah's Prom Mystery from Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 7 resolved fans' lingering Season 2 question by introducing one of Jeremiah's longtime friends, Blake. As the final season of the Amazon Prime Video series winds down, more details about the character's past have begun to emerge, and the spotlight in the latest episode has been placed on Jeremiah Fisher.

Jeremiah has had his fair share of ups and downs in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, and one of his recent downfalls was his breakup with Belly due to his cheating scandal involving Lacie Barone. While this issue would come back to bite him in the end due to Conrad accidentally finding out about it, a notable guest at Jeremiah's bachelor party ahead of his wedding with Belly has prompted fans to recall a key moment from Season 2 due to the surprise arrival of a guy named Blake in Cousins Beach.

Blake & Jeremiah's Connection & History In 'Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 confirmed that Blake is Jeremiah's ex-boyfriend. While the books didn't explore much of Jere's sexuality, the Prime Video series confirmed in Season 1 that Jeremiah is bisexual, as evidenced by him kissing another guy during a party in Season 1, Episode 3.

Although Blake was prominently featured in the new episode, the character was first mentioned in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Episode 5, during a conversation between Conrad and Jeremiah. It was revealed then that Jeremiah went to the homecoming prom dance with Blake:

Conrad: "Mom said you got the homecoming king." Jeremiah: "Yeah, I mean the coronation was basically preordained since freshman year." Conrad: "Right?" Jere: "Yeah. So…" Conrad: "You take a date?" Jere: "I went with Blake." Conrad: "Oh, yeah. That’s cool."

Not much is known about Jeremiah and Blake's relationship timeline, but there is a chance that they might have hooked up after homecoming, leading to a romantic affair during the months Belly and Conrad started dating.

In Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy of books, Blake is not mentioned at all, meaning that this new character is simply present to further provide context on Jeremiah's sexuality and his dating history.

Blake's appearance in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 has shed even more light on the weird and awkward nature of Belly and Jeremiah's upcoming wedding. Anika even pointed out that it's weird for Jeremiah to have Blake present at his bachelor party and wedding, but Taylor dismissed it by saying that Conrad is Belly's ex and is currently the co-best man.

Taylor: "Blake is Jere’s ex, and Redbird’s got dibs." Anika: "Hold up, you’re okay with Jere having his ex at his bachelor party?" Taylor: "My God, Belly does not have a leg to stand on. Um, her ex is the best man, remember?" Belly: "Yeah, but that’s, like, ancient history." Anika: "Right, this group is messy."

Despite the weirdness, Belly, Jeremiah, and Blake all seem well. However, Blake's inclusion would later lead to a disaster because he was the one who opened up about the topic of Jeremiah's sexual encounters, which led to Redbird spilling all the details about his hookup with Lacie in Cabo, which Conrad heard from afar.

Conrad learning about Jeremiah's cheating scandal is an important plot point because it allowed him to finally reveal his true feelings for Belly in the episode's ending, but it seems too late (read more about the six biggest spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty Book 3, We'll Always Have Summer).

Who Is Blake In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? Actor Details

Carson Blyskal brings Blake to life in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7. Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Blyskal's interest in acting started to emerge as a kid (via IMDb), mainly due to his consistent participation in small community theater productions in his hometown.

Aside from his scene-stealing performance in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actor made his on-screen debut in 2022's inspirational drama Hope Lives. Blyskal also had a guest role in the pilot of NBC's Found, where he portrayed David Holden. His inclusion in Found allowed him to work alongside Shanola Hampton, Brett Dalton, and Gabrielle Walsh.

Blyskal also appeared in the pilot episode of FX's The English Teacher ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, where he played Dinsmore. Some of the actor's future projects include These Little Ones Perish, Long Drive to Yadkin, and Capsized.

Based on Jenny Han's novel trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 brings back its core cast led by Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and Jackie Chung. Season 3 of the romance drama series premiered on Prime Video on July 16, 2025.