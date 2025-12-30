Avengers Doomsday: New Photo May Spoil 1 Young Avenger's Appearance

A new social media photo may have spoiled an appearance by a notable Young Avengers character in Avengers: Doomsday. Consisting of numerous teams of heroes, Doomsday's cast is already the most loaded lineup of stars in MCU history. Now, as fans wait for the Young Avengers to officially assemble on the big screen, this movie may give them a first chance for that opportunity.

Cassie Lang star Kathryn Newton shared a selfie in which she is wearing a cap with Avengers: Doomsday's logo on it. In her Instagram Stories, she shared the image of herself with a friend from Disneyland, complete with a red bow on top of her green cap to celebrate the holiday season.

Instagram

Newton made her MCU debut in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, replacing Emma Fuhrman as the grown-up Cassie Lang after Fuhrman’s scene in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. While Newton has not reprised her role after her first MCU movie, Scott Lang's daughter now boasts her own Ant-Man suit and goes by the superhero name of Stature.

While the Young Avengers do not have a confirmed project featuring the whole team, Avengers: Doomsday's second trailer confirmed India Rose Hemsworth’s return as Love, Thor’s adopted daughter, from 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Newton’s inclusion would confirm the cast’s second younger hero, and it may set the stage for more Young Avengers-adjacent stars to join her.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU’s third Phase 6 movie and the fifth Avengers film overall. 29 cast members are already confirmed for the sequel’s cast, which will center on Doctor Doom as the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four team up to stop him. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Bring the Young Avengers Together?

Marvel Studios

Doomsday already has at least half a dozen teams of heroes ready to join forces, and fans only expect the cast to grow in numbers over the next 12 months. Considering the teases that have been laid out for the Young Avengers over the years, however, it would not be shocking to see Cassie Newton and her youthful cohorts play a role in the story.

Most importantly, the Young Avengers roster has Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, whose abilities allow her to travel across the multiverse through star-shaped portals. While she may not be the only character who can do this after Reed Richards explored the idea of multiversal travel in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, she is surely the hero who can make this a reality more easily than anyone else.

Additionally, rumors have hinted at Wanda Maximoff and her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, playing a role in Doomsday's plot. Should this and the theory about Cassie's inclusion be true, four potential Young Avengers heroes would have roles in the greater story. Some of the only other characters missing would be heroes like Elijah Richardson's Patriot, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Wil Deusner's Skaar.

Thus far, the only moment teasing the Young Avengers' assembly in the MCU came in the final moments of The Marvels, when Kamala met Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and told her about a file she had on the young archer. After both of them shared a smile in this interaction, the only big question about the Young Avengers in the MCU seems to be when they will come together as a unit.

Whether it happens in Doomsday is still a mystery, but if Newton brings her Cassie Lang into the fray, the stage could be set for these youngsters to see their first true action with the fate of the multiverse at stake.