Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Confirms 1 Major Death

The first look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 indicated that one major death will come into play during new episodes. Along with an exciting new logo and title card, the Man Without Fear looks to bring an epic new round of action and drama to the MCU with the show's return in 2026. As part of that action, it appears that not all of the show's core cast of characters may make it out of the season with their lives.

Marvel Television released the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in January 2026. At the 0:59 mark of the trailer, fans see a huge protest in the middle of the city, as citizens try to storm past a fence guarded by officers from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF), Mayor Wilson Fisk's NYPD unit created to eliminate masked vigilantes like Daredevil in the city.

Marvel Television

On the left side of the shot is a hard-to-see memorial on the steps, which includes flowers, cards, framed pictures, stuffed animals, and more. While it is impossible to tell who this memorial is honoring, the scene teases that somebody important in the series will meet their end before the final moments of Season 2.

Marvel Television

Considering the memorial is in a space public enough to attract this many people, it seems clear that it will be someone already well-known to the public or someone who dies in a highly publicized event.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will follow up on the efforts of the show's first season in 2024, centered on Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. The series will pick up with Daredevil putting together a team of trusted friends and fighters while Fisk further pushes his rule over New York City after declaring martial law in Season 1. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

Who Will Meet Their End in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Television

Looking at the location and size of this protest, one natural idea is that Wilson Fisk's previously estranged wife, Vanessa, may be in danger of biting the dust. After she and Wilson patched things up in Season 1 following a secret affair with Adam (who she shot and killed), seeing her get killed off could make things in New York even more dangerous with Fisk still in charge.

Season 1 already brought plenty of drama with Foggy Nelson's death, although that moment was not nearly as massive to the general public as this one seems to be. Considering the Anti-Vigilante Task Force is standing guard over the site and holding back countless New Yorkers, that fact could further indicate that the death has something to do with Fisk.

Even if it is not Vanessa, the person who was killed likely has some kind of tie to Fisk. It could be somebody close to him in his political circle, or possibly even Matthew Lillard's new character (a powerful political player who may come into opposition with Fisk).

While there is still plenty of mystery surrounding this moment, expect plenty of intense drama to unfold quickly around the show's main antagonist as he exerts his power over the Big Apple.