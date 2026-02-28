After a Strong Start, Marvel's Phase 6 Will Undergo a Significant Change In 2026

Disney+'s Wonder Man kicked off the MCU's 2026 slate with a soft, beautifully crafted bang, but the Phase 6 slate will be taking a turn going forward. Marvel Studios ended Phase 5 last year with Thunderbolts* and Ironheart, concluding a mixed bag slate that included some of the MCU's highest highs and lowest lows, from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Secret Invasion.

As many pondered whether the MCU's heyday had been and gone and superhero fatigue was setting in, Phase 6 got off to a strong start last year. The Fantastic Four: First Steps began the Multiverse Saga's third act in July by introducing Marvel's First Family, brought to life by an all-star cast, gorgeous visual effects, and an epic sci-fi story that pitted Earth-828 against Galactus.

The '60s retro-future-inspired reboot started a trend that continued across Phase 6's next three projects, focusing largely on original projects with new heroes, franchises, and ideas. That sense of freshness was felt across Eyes of Wakanda's deep dive into the African nation, Marvel Zombies' TV-MA post-apocalyptic chaos, and Wonder Man's Hollywood satire.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself explained why Phase 6 will be the MCU's best yet, promising it will be the "most focused" to date, which may have prompted the decision to lean heavier on established heroes and IP.

By contrast, the rest of 2026's MCU slate will be making a significant change by shifting its focus to sequel projects and Disney+ follow-up seasons.

That will include the Spider-Man and Avengers franchises with Brand New Day and Doomsday, respectively, while X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Daredevil: Born Again all receive new seasons. The closest thing to an original project is Disney+'s VisionQuest, but even that has been touted as the end of the WandaVision trilogy and therefore something of a sequel.

Marvel Studios' full 2026 slate, as it currently stands, can be seen below:

Wonder Man - January 27 (out now)

- January 27 (out now) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 - March 24

Season 2 - March 24 X-Men '97 Season 2 - TBD Summer

Season 2 - TBD Summer Spider-Man: Brand New Day - July 31

- July 31 Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 - TBD Fall

Season 2 - TBD Fall VisionQuest - TBD Fall

- TBD Fall Avengers: Doomsday - December 18

Why the MCU's Phase 6 Strategy Change Makes Sense

As the MCU's Multiverse Saga is entering its third act, it makes sense that its storytelling should be "more focused" than ever. Beyond wanting audiences to have their eyes solely locked on the crossover events on the way, Marvel Studios itself is likely locked in on the next Avengers blockbusters, perhaps explaining why most other new releases are coming from its TV and animation divisions.

The only major players introduced in Phase 3, which closed out the Infinity Saga, were Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, likely due to their important roles in Avengers: Infinity War and/or Endgame. Marvel Studios may be aiming to close out its second saga in a similar way, uniting the existing pieces from the MCU's long history rather than bringing new ones to the table.

Marvel Studios perhaps has the same vision for the Multiverse Saga, only truly adding the Fantastic Four and Wonder Man into the MCU melting pot. That's not to say Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams will have an important role in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars in the way that Marvel's First Family will, as his project was developed and likely planned for release some time ago.

Ultimately, the MCU faced plenty of criticism during Phase 4, especially for introducing too many new players, many of whom are yet to return. The studio will presumably wait until after Secret Wars to start bringing in new faces, such as the 11 X-Men heroes who will reportedly appear in the Phase 7 reboot.