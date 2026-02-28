Tom Holland’s Spider-Man & David Corenswet’s Superman Teamup In Stunning Fan Art

Amid the hype surrounding Marvel Comics' Spider-Man and Superman crossover, fan-made art showing Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger and David Corenswet's Kryptonian hero teaming up has emerged online. The surprising crossover event saw both Marvel and DC's most iconic heroes teaming up for a standalone one-shot adventure. Spider-Man and Superman's crossover was done as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man.

While the team-up between the heroes only happened in the pages of the comics, the hype surrounding this event carried over into live-action with the release of fan-made art by artist Dimitrius Paranhos (via Instagram) depicting Tom Holland's Spider-Man and David Corenswet's Superman together.

The image showed Holland's Peter Parker shaking hands with Corenswet's Clark Kent, with the former displaying a Spider-Sense animation suggesting he might have been aware of the latter's secret identity.

Another version of the fan art showed Holland in costume as Spider-Man, standing alongside Corenswet's Superman in full Kryptonian gear, drumming up hype for a pipe dream crossover between the two recognizable heroes.

While this was clearly fan-made and a crossover is not in the works between the MCU's Spider-Man and the DCU's Superman, it was still fun to see these two heroes imagined side by side, making fans dream (and hope) about what a live-action team could look like someday.

Marvel Comics is set to unveil Superman/Spider-Man #1 later this April, showcasing several one-shot stories featuring different adventures for the titular Marvel and DC heroes.

The main story will be written by New York Times best-selling author Brad Meltzer and drawn by acclaimed artist Pepe Larraz, and it will focus on Spider-Man and Superman teaming up against the combined might of Norman Osborn (who is confirmed to be Spider-Man's #1 greatest villain of all time) and Lex Luthor.

Marvel Comics, DC Comics

More stories include crossovers between Spider-Man Noir and Golden Age Superman, John Henry Irons' clash with the Hobgoblin, Miles Morales teaming up with Superman, and many more.

As part of the crossover, Marvel also unveiled a logo-focused variant cover for the Spider-Man/Superman crossover, marking the first time both heroes' logos are unified on a cover.

Marvel Comics, DC Comics

Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker later this year on July 31 as he goes up against street-level villains and teams up with the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Meanwhile, David Corenswet will gear up for production soon and don the Superman suit for the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, slated for release on July 9, 2027.

Will a Spider-Man and Superman Live-Action Crossover Ever Happen?

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether a crossover between Superman and Spider-Man (or any characters from Marvel and DC) would actually happen in a live-action project, given the many hurdles. This fan art could be the only way for Tom Holland and David Corenswet's respective heroes to interact, which is sad yet understandable.

Despite that, fans shouldn't lose hope, even though a Marvel and DC crossover would clearly take years to make.

In June 2025, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that discussions about a Marvel/DC movie crossover had occurred in the past and that he was still open to the idea. However, it all boiled down to whether it was a good enough story for it to be justified to be seen on-screen:

"I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes and that's what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes. That's obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling. And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn't gonna do it if it's s**t. So it's gotta come from a real place, and it's really hard to make that work."

Gunn's past comments are a promising sign, but many would agree it will still be a pipedream down the road unless both Marvel Studios and DC Studios agree to pull the trigger early (which is unlikely, since both franchises still have a lot of stories to tell before even considering that path).

Some have theorized that a Marvel and DC crossover could happen first in animation to test the waters and gauge whether the story makes sense. This is a natural first step and, if successful, would boost the chances of the crossover jumping ship to the live-action format.