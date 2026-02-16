DC Reveals First Look At Spider-Man & Superman Team-Up (Photo)

Following the massive success of the Deadpool/Batman comic book crossover, Marvel Comics and DC Comics are coming together once again to give fans a crossover between Spider-Man and Superman. The Man of Steel and New York City's own web-slinger are undoubtedly two of the most popular and most beloved superheroes of all time. The characters have come together in comics in the past, but fans will now be receiving an all-new story showcasing them working side-by-side.

DC Comics artist Jorge Jimenez recently shared an official panel from Superman/Spider-Man #1 via Instagram, which marks the official first look at the upcoming crossover project from Marvel Comics and DC Comics. The artwork revealed by Jimenez showcases elements of Spider-Man and Superman on the very same page, increasing hype around the upcoming story.

Marvel Comics/DC Comics

Specifically, the panel is broken into three equal sections. The top one-third includes Clark Kent pulling back his shirt to reveal the Superman logo on his chest, the middle one-third showcases Peter Parker slipping his shoes off to reveal his Spider-Man costume, and the bottom one-third features Spider-Man's wrists and hands as he is actively shooting webs.

Marvel Comics/DC Comics

Alongside the official look at one of Superman/Spider-Man #1's panels, DC Comics and Marvel Comics have allowed fans to see one of the comic's covers. Particularly, this cover has Superman flying in the air, with Spider-Man swinging right beside him.

Marvel Comics/DC Comics

The upcoming crossover event between the two superhero powerhouses is not the first time they have shared the page. For instance, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century was released back in 1976, and featured both characters front and center.

That comic showcased Superman and Spider-Man at odds for a short amount of time. Essentially, a fake Superman shows up at a conference and abducts Mary Jane and Lois Lane. After Clark Kent changes to his superhero identity, Spider-Man tries to attack him, and is somewhat successful at first due to receiving a red sun radiation blast.

Marvel Comics/DC Comics

However, the effects wear off, and, as seen in the panel above, Spider-Man is not able to overpower the Man of Steel.

Marvel Comics/DC Comics

After that, the two heroes talk it out and choose to work together to defeat their enemies, who, in this case, were Doc Ock and Lex Luthor.

The comic ends in a dramatic showdown between the two heroes and the two villains. Doc Ock eventually realizes that Lex Luthor will destroy Earth if his plan is successful, so he decides to do the right thing and turn on Luthor. This allows Superman and Spider-Man to defeat both villains and take them to prison.

What Is 2026's Superman/Spider-Man Crossover About?

The upcoming Superman/Spider-Man one-shot will include a main story from Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz that will center around the Man of Steel and the web-slinger going up against Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn. While that will be extremely exciting for comic readers, it is not nearly the only story that will be featured in the book.

Joining that tale, fans will be able to enjoy a crossover between Spider-Man Noir and the Golden Age Superman in the 1930s. Mysterio will be at the forefront of another story from Geoff Johns that is also expected to include multiple members of the Spider-family and the Super-family.

Symbiotes, Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, and Wonder Woman will be the main characters of another tale, Steel will be going up against Hobgoblin, and then Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang will receive their own crossover.

Finally, fans will be treated to a team-up between Miles Morales and Superman.