First Look at Nicolas Cage's 4th Live-Action Superhero (Video)

Marvel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video revealed a stunning look at Nicolas Cage's fourth live-action superhero role in Spider-Noir, and he looks incredible. Cage is no stranger to taking on challenging roles over the years, and part of his journey has been bringing superheroes to life in both live-action and animated projects. Most recently, Cage played Spider-Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, and he will soon jump to live-action in MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir, adding another great role to his impressive superhero resume.

Nicolas Cage's role as Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir marks his fourth live-action superhero role, and his upcoming stint is unique because this is his first one on the small screen. Cage is set to portray Reilly as a down-on-his-luck private investigator who must embrace his past as The Spider (Spider-Man's new superhero name in this series) to take down the city's criminal underworld. Spider-Noir is confirmed for a binge release on Prime Video on May 27, making it the fifth live-action series to lean toward that release strategy under the Marvel brand.

Amazon Prime Video

Cage's version of Spider-Man in Spider-Noir will abandon the natural blue and red aesthetic of the Marvel web-slinger. Instead, Spider-Man's next live-action suit in 2026 will wear a predominantly all-black trench coat and a retro Spider-Man mask with white goggles as lenses.

Amazon Prime Video

As a private investigator, Cage's Spider-Noir is radically different from the main live-action versions of Spider-Man, as he is more methodical and leans toward violence if needed.

Amazon Prime Video

Based on the official trailer, Nicolas Cage's portrayal of Ben Reilly suggests someone who has endured significant trauma over the years, embracing a world-weary, broken persona that makes him a standout version of Spider-Man never before seen in live-action.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir isn't the only live-action superhero role Nicolas Cage has played; he's also played Ghost Rider, Big Daddy, and a version of Superman.

In 2007, Cage made his debut as Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider), a stunt motorcycle rider who made a deal with the devil to become the Spirit of Vengeance.

Sony Pictures

Cage portrayed Johnny Blaze as a quirky, guilt-ridden loner who was tormented after losing his father due to the deal he made with the devil.

Sony Pictures

Cage's Ghost Rider demonstrates explosive intensity as he faces dangerous villains: Mephisto's son, Blackheart, in Ghost Rider, and Mephisto himself in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. In March 2022, Cage cast doubt on returning as Ghost Rider in the MCU.

Sony Pictures

Another obscure role on Cage's superhero resume is playing Big Daddy in 2010's R-rated movie, Kick-Ass. Big Daddy is a former NYPD police officer-turned-vigilante who is seeking revenge against a ruthless crime boss after he was framed for drug dealing.

Sony Pictures

In the world of Kick-Ass, Cage's Big Daddy operates as a real superhero with real stakes, and he uses his combat expertise to train his 11-year-old daughter, Mindy, as his sidekick, Hit Girl. While he didn't have any powers, Big Daddy is well-prepared and leans toward lethal measures to take down enemies.

Sony Pictures

Nicolas Cage also made a surprise appearance as a version of Superman in 2023's The Flash, serving as a fun Multiversal nod to his unmade 1990s Superman Lives project.

Warner Bros.

Cage briefly appears during the Multiversal sequence of the Ezra Miller-led movie, where he can be seen fighting large spiders in a different dimension.

Warner Bros.

Tim Burton, who was originally tapped to direct Superman Lives, was not happy with the inclusion of Cage's Superman in The Flash, calling out Warner Bros. for the mishandling of the character due to the use of a CGI stand-in:

"But also it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio. They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it. Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this."

Overall, Cage's live-action superhero career seems to be a collection of bold, unconventional swings, given the kinds of characters he portrayed on-screen. The actor's choices prove he is not afraid to take on a bold, high-risk role rather than play it safe with more polished heroes.

The full video footage from Spider Noir's first trailer can be watched below: