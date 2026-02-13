Marvel Confirms Its 5th Binge-Release TV Show

Marvel Entertainment officially revealed its 5th binge-release TV show, and it joins Wonder Man and Echo as the third live-action show that follows this unique release strategy. Marvel's approach with its release changed over time, starting with a weekly model for main MCU Disney+ shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier and eventually experimented with binge-release strategy for some self-contained projects that appear to have shorter runtimes. And now, an unlikely candidate joins the list of binge releases under the Marvel brand.

Amazon Prime Video is set to push an unlikely web-slinger to the forefront in the form of Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir, serving as a spinoff to Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse movies. The streamer confirmed that all episodes of Spider-Noir will be released on Prime Video on May 27, making it the 5th binge-release TV show that joins the lineup of Wonder Man, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Echo.

Amazon MGM Studios

Aside from being a binge release strategy, Spider-Noir will also embrace a Snyder Cut twist by allowing fans to choose how to watch the series, either in black and white or in full color.

Spider-Noir follows the story of a down-on-his-luck private investigator Ben Reilly as he becomes haunted by his past life while dealing with new villains that have the potential to push him to the limit as the titular hero. The series has a star-studded cast headlined by Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, and Karen Rodriguez.

Spider-Noir will first make its debut on MGM+'s linear broadcast channel on May 25.

Every Other Binge-Release TV Shows From Marvel

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man became the fourth binge-release TV show under the Marvel umbrella after all episodes were released on Disney+ on January 27.

The Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led series also made history because it marks the first time that the full eight episodes of a new showhave dropped all at once, making it the biggest Disney+ binge release in Marvel Television history. The series' release strategy appeared to be successful because it earned rave reviews from fans and critics.

Wonder Man revolves around Simon Williams' MCU journey as he tries to find the right balance between navigating his powers and embracing his Hollywood dream.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies served as Disney+'s third-ever binge release after all four of its episodes dropped at once on September 24, 2025.

The What If...? spinoff serves as a direct continuation of the original Marvel Zombies episode as it focuses on the efforts of the Phase 4 and 5 heroes, like Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, and Red Guardian, to survive the reign of terror of Zombie Scarlet Witch and her horde of the undead.

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Animation

Another four-episode binge release in the MCU's animated realm was Eyes of Wakanda.

At the time of its Disney+ premiere on August 1, 2025, it marks the first Marvel Studios Animation series to opt for the binge release model.

Eyes of Wakanda enriched the history of Wakanda by introducing four stories that pushed the hidden African nation to the forefront while also adding intriguing connections to the larger MCU, such as the introduction of a new Iron Fist from the past.

Echo

Marvel Television

Echo is the show that started it all since it was Marvel Studios' first binge release after it dropped all five episodes on January 9, 2024.

Echo, a spinoff of Hawkeye, reintroduces Maya Lopez as it explores her dynamic with Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) and her Choctaw Native American roots in Tamaha, Oklahoma. It established Maya as a formidable anti-hero, leading to her rejection of Fisk's world of crime.