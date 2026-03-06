Marvel Studios Unveils Best Look at Wonder Man's New Phase 6 Costume

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park shared the most detailed look yet at Wonder Man’s classic superhero costume on Instagram, giving fans a full breakdown of the suit worn by the fictional in-universe actor Brent Willard. Brent Willard originally played Wonder Man in a classic superhero film franchise.

Willard is a white actor whose version of the character became a cultural touchstone in that world, the kind of role that defined an era of superhero cinema before the story moves to the present day. Simon Williams, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, stars in the modern remake of that franchise, and the show uses that generational handoff to explore what it means for an upcoming actor to step into a role built around a legendary predecessor.

The reveal of the costume comes through multiple pieces of concept art that track the design across angles and lighting conditions, confirming just how faithfully the MCU brought the Phase 6 character’s comic book look to life.

Park’s post arrived in the wake of Wonder Man’s Disney+ run, and it functions as a window into how Marvel conceived this particular corner of Phase 6, a series that is as much about the myth of the superhero as it is about superhero action itself. Park shared his excitement over the design, stating that "he never thought this particular costume from the comics" would be one he'd get the chance to bring to life:

"WONDER MAN! What a wonderful show this was! It’s always an honor to work with director @destindaniel He creates characters with so much heart and nuance. I can’t wait to see Spider-Man! I’ve been here at Marvel Studios for so long now, but never thought THIS particular costume from the comics would ever be one I’d be trying to make come to life 😂 But it totally works for the story!"

The concept art shows the suit from multiple vantage points, revealing how the costume was designed to hold up under different lighting conditions and poses.

One piece captures the bust and chest in close detail, highlighting the texture of the bodysuit material and the layered construction of all the other elements.

Andy Park

The costume is breathtaking and unapologetically comic-accurate. The base is a deep green bodysuit with bold red accents sweeping diagonally across the chest in a double-chevron W pattern, the character’s signature. A yellow diamond emblem sits at the center of the chest where the two red bands cross.

Andy Park

The suit features a red utility belt, matching red gauntlets on both forearms, and gold pauldrons at the shoulders, giving it a theatrical, classic-era superhero silhouette.

Marvel Television

The red visor sunglasses are the defining detail. They lock the costume into its retro identity and make it immediately recognizable as a product of a different era of superhero storytelling, which is exactly the point.

Andy Park

Within the show, Willard’s Wonder Man was a blockbuster franchise hero of the past. The costume needs to read as legendary, something audiences in the show’s world would have grown up idolizing, and it hit the nail on the head.

Best Look at Simon Williams' Wonder Man Costume

While Andy Park’s work on the Brent Willard costume is the centerpiece of this reveal, he shared concept art from fellow Marvel Studios artist Andrew Kim, which fills in what Simon Williams’ own superhero suit looks like in the modern day. Kim’s final approved design, revealed alongside six rejected alternates, goes in the opposite aesthetic direction from Willard’s retro look.

Williams’ Phase 6 suit is a predominantly black sleeveless tactical vest with deep crimson accents forming a bold W emblem across the chest. It strips out the theatrical green and gold entirely, landing somewhere between a grounded combat uniform and a proper superhero costume.

Andrew Kim

The sleeveless cut projects physical dominance without the full armored aesthetic that defines most MCU heroes. Kim’s final design for the vest itself features a structured V-zip collar with a deep red undershirt visible at the neckline, a small detail that makes it more aesthetically pleasing.

Marvel Television

The crimson from the W emblem bleeds from the sides into the rest of the suit, tying the whole look together without overwhelming the black base. The W motif across the chest is built from layered, quilted red panels rather than a flat insignia, giving it a tactile, almost sculptural quality.

Andrew Kim

The forearm bracers are another defining element of the design that's hard to ignore. Woven from crosshatch-patterned black leather with red accent strips at the inner wrist, they add visual complexity to the lower arms.

Andrew Kim

On the full-body piece, the bracers land just below the elbow, long enough to feel substantial but not so heavy that they undercut the suit’s leanness. The trousers and boots complete the all-black, fitted look. This unique costume choice is one of the best we’ve seen in Phase 6 of the MCU.