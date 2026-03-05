Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Ends A 8-Year MCU Streak That Nobody Wanted

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will break an eight-year-long streak involving the Netflix Defenders. Netflix's Defenders era introduced four main heroes (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist) that eventually crossed paths in a live-action team-up series in 2017. Before their primary live-action crossover, only Luke Cage had appeared in a different series (Jessica Jones) as a supporting character before the Defenders event, and team-ups happened less frequently afterward.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is on track to end an MCU streak of having eight years without a live-action crossover between multiple Netflix Defenders following the confirmed return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones in the Disney+ series.

Marvel Television

The last time a crossover between two Defenders happened in live-action was in Luke Cage Season 2 in 2018, when Iron Fist appeared to assist Luke in fighting drug dealers in Harlem. Finn Jones reprised his role as Danny Rand in Luke Cage Season 2, Episode 10.

Marvel Television

His appearance was significant because Danny offered Luke his wisdom on controlling anger, leading Luke to regain his focus ahead of his eventual clash with Bushmaster.

Jessica Jones may also have a similar role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but the only difference is that she will have a more significant inclusion rather than Rand's one-episode involvement.

In December 2025, executive producer Sana Amanat confirmed that Jessica Jones will have a larger role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as her involvement in the ongoing conflict is driven entirely by "personal reasons."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 24. Aside from Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter, the series will bring back most of its core cast, led by Vincent D'Onofrio, Ayelet Zurer, Wilson Bethel, and more.

When Will Other Defenders Return to the MCU?

The long streak of no crossovers between Defenders heroes is understandable because of the transition of Marvel's Netflix shows back to the MCU.

While the dry spell felt eternal for some diehard fans, the fact that a proper team-up between Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones is confirmed to happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a good sign since it could lead to the eventual comebacks of Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand.

As early as June 2022, Mike Colter has been eager to return to the world of Marvel, noting that there is a "real possibility" that a Luke Cage reboot may happen.

Fast forward to May 2025, Colter did not stop teasing his potential Luke Cage comeback when he posted an image of the New York City skyline while production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was ongoing. This is in addition to the confirmation that Finn Jones was also in New York during this time, leading fans to wonder if both Marvel actors could make surprise appearances in Born Again's sophomore run.

Their potential return in Daredevil: Born Again makes sense storywise, considering that Mayor Fisk enforced Martial Law in New York. This would force them out of hiding and reunite them with former allies to make a stand.