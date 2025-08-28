A 3rd MCU Netflix Defender Actor Has Officially Joined Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Main Cast for This Year's New York Comic-Con, Sparking TV Show Cameo Speculation

One actor who appeared as the titular character of one of Netflix's Marvel shows was announced to be joining the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cast at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), leading many to believe that he may make a surprise cameo in the upcoming installment of the MCU Disney+ series. Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D'Onofrio all appeared in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, which was extremely notable since they originally appeared in the Marvel shows on Netflix.

Marvel will have a major presence at New York Comic-Con this year. Specifically, one panel titled "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" will explore the upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. However, it was recently confirmed that a few special guests will be in attendance at this panel, including Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter.

The lineup of actors was confirmed via X by the official NYCC account. Notably, every actor who was announced to be in attendance for that panel will appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, except for Mike Colter. However, Colter spent an ample amount of time in the world of Marvel as he portrayed Luke Cage in a self-titled Netflix series, as well as in the Defenders miniseries, which was also on the Netflix platform.

Luke Cage

Since Colter will be joining a group of actors who will be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, many are theorizing that he could make a cameo appearance in the upcoming season. Ritter, who was also a major actor in the Marvel Netflix universe, was already confirmed to be cast in Season 2.

Rumors have swirled that Colter and Iron Fist actor Finn Jones could return in Season 2, and this only adds fuel to the fire. Colter has commented on whether he would return to the world of Marvel, but many have found it particularly interesting that he will be at NYCC.

It is also important to note that the Marvel Television panel is not the only NYCC panel that will focus on Daredevil. Another panel named "Deconstructing Daredevil" will take place on Sunday, October 12, 2025 from 1:15-2:15 p.m. ET. That panel will not necessarily focus on Daredevil: Born Again, but is expected to feature a surprise guest, which could be someone connected to the Disney+ series.

For reference, the "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET.

Will Luke Cage Appear in Daredevil: Born Again?

Defenders

Mike Colter's involvement with the Marvel Television panel is definitely eyebrow-raising since the panel is solely focusing on the future of Marvel's television presence. If it were a panel celebrating past projects, it would make sense, and no one would bat an eye. However, since it is in regards to upcoming projects, him being a guest is absolutely noteworthy.

If Colter were to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, he would likely be announced as a cast member just like Krysten Ritter was. It is possible that Marvel could want his involvement to be a surprise, but, if that is the case, he probably wouldn't be in a Comic-Con panel with actors who are all appearing in the upcoming season.

It is also possible that Marvel could announce that Colter is joining the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cast at NYCC. Marvel Studios tends to make more casting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, but it is not unheard of for it to occur at NYCC.

No matter the case, it seems like only a matter of time before Colter officially joins the MCU as Luke Cage. Fans should also expect to see Finn Jones as Danny Rand at some point, as it seems like Marvel Studios is trying to bring all of Netflix's Defenders characters back.