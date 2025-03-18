Mike Colter, best known in the comic book movie space as Luke Cage in Netflix's Defenders Saga, seems to have had a change of heart when asked if he wants to return to the Marvel Universe.

The MCU is in the midst of getting an infusion of Defenders-centric content thanks to the long-awaited debut of Daredevil: Born Again in early March. Additionally, with the confirmation of the Defenders Saga now officially being MCU canon, the door is open for other heroes from those shows to join the greater Marvel Studios story.

While Daredevil, the Kingpin, and the Punisher are already back, questions are still being asked about when some of the other Defenders may join that prolific trio. Now, after the first official infusion of characters from the Netflix shows in a solo series, the door may be open for more of the same soon.

Mike Colter Addresses MCU Return as Luke Cage

Mike Colter

Speaking with Collider, Luke Cage actor Mike Colter shared new optimism about possibly coming back to his iconic Marvel role after his work in the Defenders Saga.

While he still explained that he does not "think about it anymore," he also hinted at being open to a comeback by saying, "anything can happen:"

"I still have hopes for it. I don’t think about it anymore. I think there’s always time. I don’t think it’s impossible. Anything can happen."

This is a much different sentiment than what Colter has shared in the past, as he has usually held back on actively hoping to return to the Luke Cage role.

As recently as a year ago (via ComicBook), he said he would only dive back into the MCU if it did not affect his availability for another potential season of Paramount+'s Evil. That show's series finale aired in August 2024, seemingly opening up Colter's schedule for new ventures.

When Will Mike Colter's Luke Cage Return to the MCU?

While Daredevil and his supporting cast are the only Defenders characters back in the MCU as of writing, there is more opportunity for heroes like Luke Cage to come back now than there has been in years.

Daredevil: Born Again even included a nod to Luke with an ad for Harlem's Paradise in Times Square during the Kingpin's mayoral acceptance speech. As MCU fans know, Luke was last seen taking over the club at the end of Luke Cage Season 2, and fans have not gotten an update on him since then.

On top of this quote, a recent rumor hinted at all of Marvel's Defenders actors returning for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, including Cox, Colter, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones. While their specific roles in the plot are still unknown, this could lead to Colter being back in the MCU as soon as 2026.

Of course, this inclusion would only bolster the official addition of the Defenders Saga to the greater MCU, giving Luke a chance to interact with bigger names from Marvel Studios. Although it has not happened quite yet, it now appears that Colter is more open to the idea than he has been in years.