Why Luke Cage’s Mike Colter Is Hesitant to Return to the MCU

While the MCU has brought back a few characters from Marvel TV's Defenders Saga on Netflix, Luke Cage star Mike Colter might not be the next one in line.

Marvel Studios has slowly introduced a number of actors from Netflix's Defenders Saga, most prominently with Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin. But even while their stories are confirmed to move forward, one that's only remained in rumors has been Mike Colter as Luke Cage, even after he was seen in public reuniting with Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter in May 2022.

Colter has been happy to comment on those rumors whenever asked, admitting in that particular instance that he and Ritter were just in the same place at the same time rather than it being anything related to an MCU comeback.

Now, Colter spoke on the matter once again, calmly letting fans know that nothing is actively in development on either his side or Marvel's.

Luke Cage Star Not Actively Seeking MCU Return

In an interview with Inverse, Luke Cage star Mike Colter shared why he would hesitate to return to his role in the MCU after his tenure in Netflix's Defenders Saga.

While Colter admits that there's "always potential" to come back, he made it clear that he's "in a really good place" with his current career trajectory focusing on movies:

“There’s always potential, but at the same time, I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I’m very happy doing film roles. I’m really in a good place.”

The outlet asked if this would be the case even if Colter was asked by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, to which he explained that he would entertain the option. But he also combatted that by saying that he "never (has) any active thoughts about it" at the present time:

“If the opportunity came up, and it presented itself, there’s always room to talk. But I never have any active thoughts about it... Would I entertain it? Sure. But at the same time, Marvel is the boss, Kevin Feige, those guys have a whole plan. Whatever they do, I’m sure they’re gonna make the right decision, and I’m sure the fans will be happy with it.”

Colter also looked back to his experience playing the role on Netflix, especially during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it "an interesting role to play" while celebrating how much he enjoyed having that platform:

"It’s something that I really cherish. Just a moment in my life and career that I enjoyed, and that gave me a platform. And it’s an interesting role to play."

Will Mike Colter Come Back to the MCU?

Even as more characters from Netflix make their way into the MCU's movies and TV shows, there's never been a guarantee that all of the old actors would return to their roles. This seems to be exactly the case with Mike Colter as Luke Cage, as the actor appears perfectly content whether he returns to the MCU or not.

Earlier in 2023, Colter reiterated the fact that “[he doesn’t] think about Luke Cage opportunities,” simply explaining that he isn't actively seeking a return to the MCU amongst everything else on his schedule. But should Kevin Feige plan for Colter's return as Luke Cage later in the MCU timeline, especially with projects like Daredevil: Born Again in development, he would consider the opportunity if it were brought to him.

All of Mike Colter's performances as Luke Cage in the Defenders Saga are available to stream on Disney+.