Netfix’s Luke Cage Star Reacts to Return Prospects Amid Daredevil Reboot

Mike Colter once again commented on if fans can expect him to play Luke Cage again in the MCU.

Ever since both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin were properly brought into the MCU, the fan base has been desperate to learn who else from the late Netflix shows would be coming back to the screen.

Both Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal have been the focus of several rumors claiming that the actors would be returning to their roles. The Jessica Jones star was even caught potentially teasing her involvement in Daredevil: Born Again.

But what about Mike Colter’s Luke Cage? Sure, he may not be as widely renowned as Cox’s hero, but the bulletproof man certainly is crucial when it comes to the wider Marvel universe.

So what exactly are the chances that Colter would return to his superhero hero role?

Is Luke Cage on Colter’s Mind?

Marvel

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Luke Cage Star Mike Colter talked about the prospects of returning to his Marvel role in the MCU.

When asked if potentially returning as Cage is something he thinks about while remaining in shape, the actor admitted that “[he doesn’t] think about Luke Cage opportunities:”

“I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don’t think about Luke Cage opportunities… It’s one of those things where it’s in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I’m happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character’s living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I’m happy to have been a part of that for those guys.”

While previously speaking on The Rich Eisen Show last summer, he shared that he “[doesn’t] know how likely it is” for him to return:”

“There is [a possibility], I guess, I just don’t know how likely it is, and I don’t have anything tangible to offer. People always ask me, ‘Is it possible?’ and I’m like, ‘Anything’s possible’. They live on rumors, and I go, ‘I mean, you know as much as I know.’ People read those articles, that’s the exact same amount of information that I have.”

Should Fans Expect Luke Cage in the MCU?

Most recently, Mike Colter sent fans into a frenzy when he posted a photo of him alongside Krysten Ritter. According to him, it was just a wild coincidence—the Luke Cage Star swears he “[doesn’t] know what’s happening with Marvel.”

But how exactly might Marvel Studios bring the character into the MCU fold if it chooses to do so?

Well, Finn Jones recently shared an intriguing possibility in the hypothetical debut of a Heroes for Hire show. Sure, the actor and his version of Iron Fist aren’t the most well-received Marvel characters, but the idea of his hero sharing a series with Luke Cage has been suggested even before either original series dropped on Netflix.

Hopefully, when it airs in Spring 2024, Daredevil: Born Again will provide more concise answers on the future of each member of The Defenders.

All of the former Marvel Netflix shows are available to stream on Disney+.