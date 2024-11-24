Don't Expect This Marvel Netflix Star to Ever Return to the MCU (Exclusive)

Another actor behind a beloved Marvel Netflix character has cast doubt on their return to the MCU fold, but not for lack of interest.

The Netflix Marvel era was always handled differently than the MCU proper, over which Marvel Studios held an iron grip. Despite that, some elements of those projects became just as beloved.

Great examples of this would be Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher—all of whom are returning to the MCU proper in next year’s Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Hogarth's Possible Return to the MCU Not Likely

While speaking exclusively to The Direct’s Russ Milheim as she promoted her latest film, Die Alone, Carrie-Anne Moss revealed whether she'd be willing to reprise her role as Hogarth in the MCU.

Hogarth was a no-nonsense and determined lawyer who was first introduced in Jessica Jones but went on to also appear in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Defenders. Generally, she’s an ally to the show’s titular heroes, even if they do not always see eye to eye.

Moss shared that she would "love to play [Hogarth] again" but admitted that she "[doesn't] feel that coming [her] way:"

"I loved playing her. I really don't pay much attention [to] what's happening with that whole universe. I loved playing her, one of my favorite roles I've ever played. I would, of course, love to play her again, but I don't see that. I'm pretty intuitive. I don't feel that coming my way. But I don't know."

How Could Hogarth Return to the MCU?

One big story point that directly hurts Hogarth’s chances of returning, as she was heavily suffering from ALS in Season 3 of Jessica Jones. After the show ended, she seemed doomed to pass away off-screen.

Of course, the MCU could make any number of excuses to circumvent that.

Perhaps she was snapped, returned, and then found herself cured. Maybe some K’un-Lun magic was utilized offscreen.

Either way, fans would no doubt welcome Hogarth’s return with open arms.

There are still plenty of characters from the Netflix shows that fans are dying to see. Chief among them is Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, who has teased her return on more than one occasion.

Many are also clamoring to see Mike Colter’s Luke Cage (who is admittedly hesitant to return) or Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wig return to the MCU proper. With Shang-Chi and the upcoming animated series Eyes of Wakanda (which includes an Iron Fist), the return of someone holding the Iron Fist mantle would also be applauded.

Carrie-Anne Moss's latest movie, Die Alone, is now available to rent digitally.

