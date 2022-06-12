Marvel's Luke Cage Reboot Is Real Possibility, Says Netflix Star

Luke Cage has moved back into the headlines this year after Netflix's contract with Marvel expired and the Defenders Saga hero made the jump over to Disney+. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher are all now under Marvel Studios' control and many think this means it is prime time for the Defenders to return.

Charlie Cox has already reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, potentially opening the door for the ex-Netflix series' to become canon in the MCU. Vincent D'Onofrio also returned as Daredevil villain Kingpin in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye late last year and seemingly confirmed he was playing the same version of the character.

Rumors have since been growing around whether the other Defenders characters could make their own return now that they exist under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Recently, Luke Cage actor Mike Colter and Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter were spotted together, igniting theories that the duo are working together again as their Marvel characters. While Colter said this was merely a coincidence, the actor does seem open to the idea of returning as Luke Cage.

Mike Colter Is Open To Luke Cage Reboot

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Mike Colter was asked whether a Luke Cage reboot would come to fruition, confirming that "there is" a real possibility, but adding that he didn't have "anything tangible to offer" at the moment.

"There is [a possibility], I guess, I just don't know how likely it is, and I don't have anything tangible to offer. People always ask me, 'Is it possible?' and I'm like, 'Anything's possible'. They live on rumors and I go, 'I mean, you know as much as I know.' People read those articles, that's the exact same amount of information that I have."

When asked whether he would be open to returning as the character, Colter confirmed he'd "be open to it" now that he's taken a break from the role.

"Sure, sure. I'd be open to it, yeah. I mean I had a great time, and I've had a nice break from that much action, in terms of physical action, in terms of filming a superhero show. So I'd be up for it again, but when I left I was pretty tired physically. It's like, you know, when you play a sport you need a little off-season. So it was fun to take a break, you know?

Will Luke Cage Join the Avengers?

While it's far from a confirmation that anything new Luke Cage is in development, Colter's "anything's possible" comments echo ones that Kevin Feige had on the topic a year ago, where the Marvel exec said "never say never" to a revival of Marvel's Netflix shows.

Now that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have reprised their roles in the MCU it seems completely feasible that more of the Marvel Netflix stars could make their way over to the cinematic universe. It seems that many of the actors, like Colter, are open to returning as their characters, all it will take now is the right opportunity.

Luke Cage, in particular, has a vast history in Marvel Comics and has appeared in the Secret Invasion storyline and as part of the Thunderbolts. Both of these happen to be projects that Marvel Studios is developing at the moment, so even if it's not a dedicated Luke Cage reboot, there are certainly other places Colter could appear as the hero again.