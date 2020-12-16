Netflix's Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Speaks on Possible Involvement In Marvel Studios' MCU

Since the clock began ticking down for all the Netflix Marvel heroes' character rights, fans have been hoping that Marvel Studios would extend a hand to certain actors to return to their roles in any of their future productions. Even the actors themselves pushed and hoped for their return as the characters alongside bigger heroes like Spider-Man.

Everyone was elated to hear the good news about Charlie Cox returning to the role of Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man 3, with Daredevil by far the most critically praised of the Marvel shows on Netflix from critics and fans. That could open up the possibility of other actors from the Netflix shows making the jump to Marvel Studios like Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. However, one other actor has recently said he'd be more than willing to return to the role if only Marvel Studios would ask him.

NEWS

In an interview with ComicSoon.net, Mike Colter confirmed that Marvel Studios has not contacted him “whatsoever” about reprising his role as Luke Cage, but that he wouldn't be opposed to returning if asked.

“I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be, I know fans are eager to see something with the character...I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don’t know what the future holds, I’m just in my mode of doing Evil right now and a few films on hiatus. If something happens, I’d love to have a conversation with them, but for now I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way, it was a good run.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

Yes, it has been common lately for actors to lie about being cast in big roles, especially for Marvel Studios actors, but it is uncertain if that is the case with Colter. Charlie Cox did give a similar answer as Colter about his potential return as Daredevil, but that happened in April. Keep in mind that Charles Villanueva of Murphy's Multiverse, who originally reported Charlie Cox's return, had said that the deal with Cox was made “months” before the character rights clause ended with Netflix.

It is entirely possible that, at the time of that interview, Charlie Cox really thought that he wasn't coming back to the role either and had no contact with Marvel Studios, only for them to call him a few months ago. At this point, it's becoming less and less likely for any other Defenders actor to return in a Marvel Studios production any time soon, especially in Spider-Man 3.