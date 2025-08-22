Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord’s Next MCU Goal Revealed by New Report

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord reportedly has big plans in the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 changed the character's course. While Peter Quill mostly avoided Earth since he was taken by Yondu after his mother's death, Vol. 3 ended with him returning to Missouri to stay with his grandfather. The James Gunn-directed blockbuster acted as a send-off for most of the Guardians, seemingly other than Pratt, as it announced, "The Legendary Star-Lord will Return."

While fans are still in the dark about where that tease is heading, Gunn teased before that it could be a Star-Lord movie where he is "trying to adapt to the environment of Earth." As the Guardians of the Galaxy director is now firmly situated at DC as he develops the new DCU reboot, it's unclear whether that is still on the cards at Marvel Studios. Many are also holding out hope that Pratt will be among the surprise actors who return for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

During a recent edition of The Cosmic Circus' Q&A, scooper Alex Perez was asked to tease what comes next for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord. The report noted that Star-Lord will "be back" as he returns to "build a new team of unlikely heroes" separate from his last team-building endeavour, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In terms of what superhero team is next for Peter Quill, The Cosmic Circus previously revealed there were once "plans" for him to form the Annihilators in the future. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is reportedly developing an Annihilators movie that, if that is still the plan, could presumably bring back Star-Lord.

Here's Why Star-Lord Might Form a New MCU Team

In news that is bound to excite many, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is among the rumored cast for Avengers: Doomsday. As such, fans could see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's enticing promise fulfilled as soon as next year, with Star-Lord stepping out of Missouri to join the Avengers on a Multiversal mission.

That said, Pratt is currently busy filming The Terminal List Season 2 and will be "pretty much all year," which may prohibit him from being involved in Avengers: Doomsday, unless he shoots his scenes during reshoots. Regardless, hopefully his schedule will be more open by the time Secret Wars production comes around.

The Annihilators' goal in Marvel Comics is to stop threats before cosmic dangers come about, with members including Cosmo, Silver Surfer, Beta Ray Bill, Ikon, Gladiator, Quasar, and Ronan the Accuser.

If the Annihilators are in Star-Lord's sights, it's easy to see him forming such a team in response to Doctor Doom's efforts in Avengers 5 and 6. The roster may require some updates for the MCU, but perhaps this may be the path to Julia Garner's Silver Surfer returning after The Fantastic Four: First Steps.