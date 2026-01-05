Avengers: Doomsday Rumors Add 8 New MCU Characters To Cast

A new rumor about Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday teased eight new additions to the cast, most of which remain officially unconfirmed. Doomsday is already confirmed to have one of the most loaded casts in MCU history — a cast that only continues to grow after the movie's first trailers hit theaters. While these characters are expected to have the biggest roles in Doomsday, more MCU regulars are widely expected to come into play alongside them.

Scooper My Time To Shine Hello shared an extensive list of actors set to appear in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday after principal photography was complete. While the rumor hints that more may be added during reshoots, the list includes eight actors and characters who Marvel has not officially confirmed for the sequel yet.

As of writing, 29 cast members are confirmed (with many more rumored) to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the most recent additions being Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and India Rose Hemsworth as Love from Thor: Love and Thunder. Ahead are the eight other stars who are reported to be part of the film's cast:

8 New Additions to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday

Iman Vellani - Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel

According to this new rumor, Iman Vellani is in line to make her return to the big screen in the MCU as Kamala Khan, far better known as Ms. Marvel. After Vellani took on the very first professional role of her career in her own MCU Disney+ show in 2022, she brought the youngster back for a second round of action alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in 2023's The Marvels.

While Vellani's role in Doomsday is unknown, her bangles (which gave her access to her superpowers) are rumored to be an important MacGuffin item in the plot. She is also said to be one of the co-founders of the MCU's Young Avengers, who may be on their way to assembling for the first time in this movie.

Hailee Steinfeld - Kate Bishop / Hawkeye

Reportedly coming into Doomsday alongside Vellani's Ms. Marvel is Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, the MCU's newest expert archer. After making her live-action debut as the co-lead of 2021's Hawkeye on Disney+, she reprised the role in a quick scene alongside Vellani at the end of The Marvels.

Said to be the Young Avengers' co-leader alongside Ms. Marvel, the 23-year-old Kate Bishop will be much further along in her journey as a hero by the time Doomsday comes around. While filming may present a challenge for Steinfeld due to her recently announced pregnancy, fans look forward to seeing the famous archer make her third live-action appearance in the MCU.

Kathryn Newton - Cassie Lang

Following in Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrman's footsteps, Kathryn Newton took over the role of Cassie Lang in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. An appearance for Newton in Doomsday would mark only her second appearance in the MCU, and it would be Cassie's second time as a fully active superhero (codenamed Stature).

In late 2025, Newton was seen wearing an Avengers: Doomsday cap on a trip to Disneyland, further teasing her inclusion in the film's cast. While her specific plot path is unknown, she continues to develop her skills with Hank Pym's shrinking tech, and she is likely close to forming a relationship with other Young Avengers stars who will be in this film.

Gwyneth Paltrow - Pepper Potts

A veteran of seven previous MCU movies, Gwyneth Paltrow (despite her non-committal comments on the matter) is rumored to be in line for an eighth appearance in the Marvel Universe. First debuting as Pepper Potts in 2008's Iron Man, she has appeared in all three Iron Man films and three of the first four Avengers movies.

With this film possibly marking her first appearance in the MCU since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, many expect her to still be utilizing the Rescue armor that Tony Stark made for her. Additionally, considering Downey's casting in this movie as Victor Von Doom, Paltrow's return would add plenty of emotion if she sees a new villain that looks like the late love of her life.

Hayley Atwell - Peggy Carter / Doom

Courtesy of a Deadline report in December 2024, Hayley Atwell was announced to play a role in Avengers: Doomsday. This movie would mark her ninth appearance in the greater MCU, which includes roles in her own solo Agent Carter show and a pair of episodes in Agents of SHIELD Season 2.

Interestingly, My Time To Shine Hello's rumor listed Atwell as not only playing Peggy Carter but also a Doom Variant, raising a number of questions about how she will be used in the next Avengers movie. Combine that with rumors teasing a bigger role for Atwell than any of her past appearances and a female Doom being utilized, and the plot could thicken in a big way for Atwell's veteran MCU heroine.

Ryan Reynolds - Wade Wilson / Deadpool

After years of trying and two previous Deadpool solo movies, Ryan Reynolds finally made his MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine, which became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Since then, rumors have hinted that Reynolds may be in play to join Doomsday's cast as well, although he has not been officially teased or announced.

Considering Wade Wilson's expertise with the multiverse and his tendency to break the fourth wall, he could be a natural fit for this cast to help explain the idea of multiple universes to those unaware of their existence. Combine that with the comedy factor and a chance to unite with at least seven already-confirmed X-Men, and his inclusion could tip the scales to new heights in terms of excitement.

Hugh Jackman - Logan / Wolverine

Rumored to join Doomsday's cast right alongside Ryan Reynolds is Hugh Jackman, who would reprise his role as James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine. This would give Jackman his 11th appearance as Wolverine, including his second in the MCU after Deadpool and Wolverine, and it would tie him with the film's other X-Men stars for the longest career playing a Marvel character in history.

An appearance by Wolverine could complete the classic roster of X-Men team members, as heroes like Professor X, Cyclops, Mystique, Gambit, and more are already confirmed to play big roles in Doomsday. Also taking into account a possible reunion with Deadpool, it would make sense for Marvel to want to bring two of its most successful Multiverse Saga heroes back for more action.

Tobey Maguire - Peter Parker / Spider-Man

While Tom Holland's return as Spider-Man in Doomsday is still up in the air, rumors have teased that fellow Spidey star Tobey Maguire is already in place for the cast. This would be his second MCU appearance after his comeback in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it would be his fifth time overall suiting up as the web-slinger.

According to some rumors, Maguire is said to have worn a mo-cap suit instead of his usual Spider-garb while filming Doomsday to keep his return as much of a secret as possible. While his role in the film is still a complete mystery, this would give him his first interactions with other heroes in the Marvel universe, including the Avengers (whose existence he was famously unaware of in No Way Home).