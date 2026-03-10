Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Fix The MCU’s Biggest Multiverse Saga Problem

Avengers: Doomsday is confirmed to fix the MCU's biggest Multiverse Saga problem, and this move is an exciting development as the stakes are raised in the upcoming crossover. The Multiverse Saga's inclusion of many different Variants from alternate Earths is a double-edged sword for the MCU. While it brought back legacy actors like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for fan excitement, the most cited criticism toward the Multiverse Saga is the fact that other cameos didn't serve the story well, with some even claiming that it reduces the stakes. Ahead of Doomsday, it was clear that there is some concern among fans, especially after the MCU crossover has 61 confirmed and rumored cast members.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire, Lewis Pullman, who is set to return as Bob (aka The Sentry), said that Avengers: Doomsday will not end up as a cameo fest, noting that "every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them."

"Every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them. The Russo Brothers did that so well. They do not want anyone just sitting in the background."

Pullman's latest comments are exciting because it is poised to fix the Multiverse Saga's biggest problem of cameo fatigue by not allowing most of its massive ensemble to end up as background filler in Doomsday. This revelation means that each confirmed hero and villain will have a significant screen time to showcase their journey and depth on-screen.

Marvel Studios

The fact that every character will have their moment in Doomsday is also a testament to the Russo Brothers' expertise in balancing their ensemble, a strategy that they have already proven with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This move is a stark improvement to what films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (the Illuminati) and parts of Deadpool & Wolverine did with their own Multiversal cameos (Cassandra Nova's followers filled with legacy X-Men villains).

Aside from the problems with cameos, the Multiverse Saga's other big problem is the fact that there are no real lead heroes in this chapter of the MCU, meaning that fans won't have the same kind of attachments to the likes of what Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor built during the Infinity Saga.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will follow the heroes of Earth-616 as they team up with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Why Avengers: Doomsday's Multiversal Dilemma Should Be Its Strength

Marvel Studios

While the Multiverse Saga's biggest recurring criticism has been over-reliance on Multiversal Variants to showcase nostalgia to win back fans and build hype, Avengers: Doomsday could finally turn that problem into its greatest strength under the guidance of the Russo Brothers.

This is an exciting development because the Russos is best positioned to make Doomsday feel like a true team-up where the stakes are real and viewers will be invested in every character. The crossover movie also promises many exciting MCU interactions that could lead to conflict and betrayals, and these add more weight due to Doomsday's emphasis on character depths.

Seeing Variants of other heroes (like the X-Men of another Earth) actively impact the movie's core narrative would make these characters matter instead of relying on them for quick nostalgia pop-ups.

While it might be a tad late, Avengers: Doomsday has the potential to restore direction, stakes, and investment of the Multiverse Saga, which could lead to Marvel Studios regaining momentum just in time for its next chapter: the Mutant Saga.