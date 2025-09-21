4 Major Avengers: Doomsday Superhero Interactions That Have Already Been Spoiled

With production on Avengers: Doomsday underway, several surprising superhero interactions have already been hinted at via interviews and set photos. The fifth Avengers film will be one of the biggest yet, with over 25 cast members confirmed to appear. The movie will also include characters from Fox's era of X-Men films and from the MCU's extensive Avengers lineup.

Like in similar Avengers films, Doomsday is set to include interactions between heroes who have never previously shared the screen. Details on how Marvel Studios plans to combine its varying superhero teams remain under wraps, but some insights have leaked in recent months as cast members begin to share scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth major superhero crossover in the MCU. It is helmed by the Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame duo Joe and Anthony Russo. The movie recently received a delay and is now scheduled to release on December 18. 2026.

Avengers Pairings That Have Been Confirmed For Avengers: Doomsday

Reed Richards and Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming is set to return as his X2 hero Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday. The freshly returned Marvel star slipped up in an interview earlier this year., revealing he trained for a stunt fight sequence against Pedro Pascal, who plays Fantastic Four's Reed Richards.

Cumming and Pascal have tried to deny any reports that Nightcrawler and Mr Fantastic face off in Avengers: Doomsday, but the duo's admitting Cumming's comments were a "leak" seems to confirm that it's a real part of the movie.

Pascal reportedly recently wrapped his scenes on Avengers: Doomsday, indicating that the actor may not be as heavily featured as once thought. However, Cumming has confirmed, as of early August, that he is still filming.

Cyclops and Sam Wilson

With original X-Men characters like Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellan), and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), set for a return in Avengers 5, audiences are eagerly hoping to see a battle between the X-Men and Avengers.

A rumor from Alex Perez at Cosmic Circus suggests that it is in store, particularly highlighting a confrontation between the characters of Cyclops (James Marsden) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie). Each hero will likely be the leader of their respective superhero teams, which could indicate a full-scale fight is in store.

Johnny Storm and Thor

The Fantastic Four cast members are an exciting addition to the next Avengers film and fans are interested to see how the quartet interacts with the original Avengers ensemble. Johnny Storm actor Joseph Quinn has already teed up one such interaction, suggesting he's been on the Avengers: Doomsday set alongside Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor.

The actor commented to AP Entertainment regarding his time on Avengers: Doomsday that he was working alongside "seasoned professionals" and that "It's encouraging and reassuring to kind of know these characters - you know, I've seen Thor in films..."

Another unsurprising scene that Quinn teed up is for him and his fellow Fantastic Four members to meet Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whom the actor said he was "really excited" to work with. Doctor Doom is a notable Fantastic Four villain and was teased at the end of the recent The Fantastic Four: First Steps, setting up the quarter as one of the most likely groups to share scenes with the MCU veteran.

Joaquin Torres and Magneto

Another supposed X-Men vs. Avengers interaction in Avengers: Doomsday will be between Joaquin Torres (Falcon) and the metal-bending mutant, Magneto.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez hinted at sharing the screen with legendary X-Men actor Ian McKellan. The star said "hearing tidbits on flows [and] process," from his acting idols has been a highlight of the Avengers: Doomsday process, before adding "I mean, Ian McKellan, imagine that!"

Ramirez's comments give no indication of whether Falcon and Magneto will be meeting as friends or foes, but it does seem ever more likely that several of the Avengers ensemble will have a chance to interact with the X-Men stars.