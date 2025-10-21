Avengers: Doomsday will not include one of Fox's X-Men universe mainstay actors, and it's quite unfortunate. The upcoming mega crossover event of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to finally bring together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men for the first time as they unite against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Several actors who played important characters from Fox's X-Men films will join the fight, most notably James Marsden's Cyclops, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, and Ian McKellen's Magneto.

While the anticipation for these returns in Doomsday is high, some fans still wonder why other notable stars from the main X-Men movies were missing from the official cast announcement. One of them is Famke Janssen, the actress who brought Jean Grey to life in the original X-Men trilogy.

When asked by Screen Rant what her thoughts were on Avengers: Doomsday reviving the OG X-Men movie franchise by bringing back her fellow Marvel co-stars, Famke Janssen confirmed that she won't return as Jean Grey, noting that she "[doesn't] really know the storyline [of Doomsday]. I’ll find out what those storylines are."

Here are all the confirmed X-Men characters in Avengers: Doomsday:

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Other Major X-Men Actors Missing From Avengers: Doomsday

Halle Berry - Storm

20th Century Studios

Another member of the original X-Men movies not part of Avengers: Doomsday is Halle Berry as Storm. As one of the pillars of the Fox's X-Men universe, Berry's notable omission as Storm is confusing, mainly because she pushed diversity and cultural resonance in Marvel's mutant-centered movies.

Still, there is a chance that she could show up, especially after Alan Cumming (who is confirmed to return as Nightcrawler) hinted that Berry could return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday. It's possible that she could be one of the surprise characters waiting to be unveiled in the X-Men's Earth, potentially as a secret weapon against Doctor Doom.

Anna Paquin - Rogue

20th Century Studios

Anna Paquin played Rogue in the first X-Men movie before returning for the next two X-Men films. An extended version of X-Men: Days of Future Past also primarily focused on Rogue's supposed role in the time-traveling adventure, proving how significant she is in mutant lore.

However, many believe that Fox never fully utilized Rogue compared to her X-Men: The Animated Series counterpart. Marvel has yet to confirm if Paquin will return as Rogue in Avengers: Doomsday, but a comeback could give her the chance to redeem herself.

In fact, Paquin previously revealed in a feature for Entertainment Weekly that she is willing to return as Rogue.

Shawn Ashmore - Iceman

20th Century Studios

Another mainstay in Fox's X-Men universe is Shawn Ashmore's Iceman, but the actor has not been confirmed to make a comeback in Avengers: Doomsday. After starring in the original trilogy, Ashmore returned to play a significant role in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Iceman has often been part of the X-Men's missions, and seeing him absent as the main team takes on Doom is a missed opportunity. In an interview with Screen Rant in January 2022, Ashmore confirmed that he would also be willing to return as the mutant hero if asked by Marvel, citing that "anything's possible" now that the Multiverse is pushed to the forefront in the MCU:

"Yeah, I haven't seen the newest Spider-Man movie, but I know that -- I'm trying not to get spoiled -- but I know that everybody from everywhere comes. So look, after Days of Future Past, I had kind of accepted that was gonna be our last film, with this group of actors, anyway. Disney was taking over the rights. It felt like the end for our characters, the original trilogy cast, it felt kind of like the end of the story. And I've kind of accepted that. But obviously, anything's possible, and I have no idea what they're going to do. Are they going to cast completely new actors and start fresh? Are they going to pull actors from the Fox X-Men trilogy into the Marvel Universe? I don't know. If it happened, would I do it? 100%. No question. I grew up playing that character. I'm a comic book fan. It's things that I'm into. So, I would do it again in a second. But I've kind of accepted the fact that I got four movies, and that might be it. And I'm pretty happy with that."

Unfortunately, Ashmore confirmed in April 2025 that Marvel Studios didn't invite him to return as Iceman in Avengers: Doomsday.

Elliot Page - Kitty Pryde

20th Century Studios

Elliot Page brought Kitty Pryde (aka Shadowcat) to life in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and a possible return for the actor in Avengers: Doomsday could be an exciting prospect for fans.

Page has yet to comment on the possibility of returning to the role in the MCU. Still, given Kitty's significance to X-Men lore, the mutants in Avengers: Doomsday could offer a brief update about what the character has been up to in that universe.

Vinnie Jones - Juggernaut

20th Century Studios

While a version of Juggernaut returned in Deadpool & Wolverine, Vinnie Jones didn't reprise his X-Men role from X-Men: The Last Stand. Although the third installment is only his first and only appearance in the trilogy, Jones had a memorable performance as Juggernaut, so seeing his potential return in Doomsday would've been fitting.

However, in an interview with Yahoo in July 2024, Jones explained why he didn't return in Deadpool & Wolverine, noting that it had something to do with the costume: "It's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically:"

"I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director [Shawn Levy] and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically... I mean it had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool [& Wolverine]."

Famke Janssen - Jean Grey

20th Century Studios

Janssen indicated in October that she's completely unfamiliar with Marvel Studios' Doomsday plans:

"Yeah, to be honest with you, I don’t really know the storyline, so I’m not sure. It’s not my world, it’s never been my world, really, that whole comic book world. I should know by now, I’ve been in it long enough. But I’m really excited to see when it comes out. Just like everyone else, I’ll find out what those storylines are and how it all ended up."

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is the first part of the culmination of the Multiverse Saga as the heroes join forces against Doctor Doom. The movie has a star-studded cast of X-Men, New Avengers, Fantastic Four members, and even Wakandans, led by Robert Downey Jr. (as Doctor Doom), Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Simu Liu, and David Harbour. Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.