Avengers: Doomsday Star Hints At 8th X-Men Joining Cast

Avengers: Doomsday star Alan Cumming may have just revealed the eighth X-Men character coming as a part of the 2026 MCU team-up. The Russo Brothers' upcoming Multiversal epic will do what no Marvel Studios film has done before, crossing over the classic Fox X-Men character with the MCU's Avengers in an epic bout to save reality.

Cumming is just one of several mutant characters already confirmed to appear in the new film, joining the likes of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Kelsey Grammer. Thus far, only seven X-Men have been officially announced for the new movie, but that has not stopped people from asking about those who are being kept hidden (if any). In a recent interview, Cumming commented on the potential return of another legacy hero, Halle Berry as Storm.

When prodded on the subject of Berry coming back by Entertainment Tonight (via Avengers Updates on X), Cumming remarked, "Well... maybe she does:"

Entertainment Tonight: "The only person we didn't hear was Halle Berry, but I can't imagine that Storm doesn't show up." Alan Cumming: "Well... maybe she does. Honestly, I'm the last person to ask."

The former Storm actress has not been officially revealed to be a part of the upcoming MCU blockbuster, but Cumming's comments could potentially be the first hint that she might be joining her fellow X-Men co-stars in the Marvel Studios team-up.

Thus far, seven X-Men characters have been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. See below for a complete list of all the Doomsday X-Men characters revealed so far:

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Previously, Berry commented on potentially returning to play her mutant role in Avengers, telling fans they will have to "Keep waiting. [I'm] not gonna be there." Of course, she may have been playing coy (as so many Marvel actors have over the years), but one has to consider these comments when deciding whether they think Berry will be back or not.

Avengers: Doomsday will see these classic X-Men heroes cross paths with the MCU's Avengers as they both take on the villainous Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in a battle for the fate of the Multiverse itself.

Directed by returning Marvel Studios filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Doomsday's jam-packed cast includes the X-Men actors above, Chris Hemsworth, Simu Liu, and Anthony Mackie, among others. Avengers 5 is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will Storm Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

20th Century Fox

For months, fans have been waiting for another mega-sized cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday—one in which many have assumed someone like Halle Berry's Storm would appear.

Back in March, Marvel Studios took over the headlines for a morning as it slowly revealed the first casting information for Doomsday via what has come to be known as "The Chair Stream."

Rumors of another "Chair Stream"-like event have been swirling since the last one ended, with fans naming potential actors like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Chris Evans as still waiting to be revealed for the upcoming Avengers film.

Berry/Storm could very well appear there. However, that does not mean she is guaranteed. The former X-Men star has seemingly left that role in the past and has (at least publicly) stated she is done with it.

Of course, a variety of factors could make her change her tune (including a hefty MCU paycheck, but right now, it seems more likely that she is one of the X-Men characters left in the past for Doomsday, before the character/team is eventually rebooted in the MCU proper.