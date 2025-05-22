Marvel Studios Reportedly Chooses 3 X-Men to Lead New Reboot Movie

Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot of the X-Men is now rumored to put three specific mutants at the center of the story for the MCU. Following Disney's 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox, mutants have slowly been integrated into the MCU during the Multiverse Saga, but the wait continues to see a live-action project with specific X-Men branding.

According to insider Jeff Sneider (per The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha), Marvel Studios has three mutants set to be the focal point of the upcoming X-Men reboot. Sneider compared the casting for this movie to the strategy for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which had its cast built around Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

Currently, the X-Men reboot does not have a release timeframe or story, but it will reportedly be directed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. He will work with a script penned by Michael Lesslie, who developed the story and script for 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The 3 Core Mutant Characters Rumored for the MCU's X-Men Reboot

Jean Grey

Marvel Comics

While she does not often use a superhero moniker, Jean Grey almost does not need one, standing as one of the most powerful mutants in existence. Recognized as an original member of the X-Men from the comics and other media, Jean is also regarded as an Omega-level mutant and one of the most powerful characters in Marvel history.

Along with telepathy and telekinesis, Jean has the ability to tap into and manipulate the Phoenix Force, allowing her to create or destroy anything she desires. However, this also leads to Jean being wildly volatile and destructive when she loses control of that entity.

While Jean has not been cast yet for the MCU, Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones was recently rumored to be in consideration to take the part.

Charles Xavier

Marvel Comics

Charles Xavier (also known as Professor X) stands as another immensely powerful mutant, one who also imparts his wisdom onto others by running Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. However, his choosing to be a teacher does not mean he is not capable of giving the X-Men a powerful punch in battle thanks to his incredible powers.

Power-wise, is an immensely strong telepath (almost at the level of Jean Grey), allowing him to not only read minds and move objects but also enter others' subconscious as well. More than anything, Charles uses his powers for the good of all humanity, seeking to make the best world possible for mutants and homosapiens alike.

Cyclops

Marvel Comics

While Professor X helps guide the X-Men spiritually and educationally, the team's most notable leader in battle is none other than Scott Summers/Cyclops. Always seeking Charles' guidance, Scott regularly proves his worth on the battlefield as both the guiding force for the team and as a strong fighter.

Along with his physical strength and smarts, Cyclops' eyes push out a massive blast of concussive energy, knocking out anybody he looks at with his eyes open. This gives him an advantage both from short distances and long, and those blasts do plenty of damage to just about anybody he encounters in battle.

What to Take From X-Men Reboot Cast News

Marvel Studios

This trio of heroes should not shock many fans looking ahead to the MCU's X-Men reboot, as Professor X, Cyclops, and Jean Grey were vital players in Fox's X-Men saga. However, it could indicate a few key points that will separate the two stories from one another.

More than anything, this reboot appears to be moving away from Wolverine as a leading character, which was the case with Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Logan. While Jackman became a huge name through his work with the mutant, leading to more screentime in the Fox franchise, the MCU appears to be moving towards a more comic-accurate story by using Logan in a supporting role.

Additionally, Marvel seems to want to avoid doing a retread of the Dark Phoenix storyline, one that dominated most of Fox's saga through Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. That story was certainly thrilling in its own right, but it also always ended with Jean being killed off. Marvel is sure to want Jean to stick around for a while, considering how powerful she is even without the Phoenix Force.

On top of everything, the MCU appears to be aiming for a mostly comic-accurate line-up and story for the X-Men, giving fans some of the best of what the mutants have to offer in the comics.

Currently, rumors have teased over half a dozen actors in play for roles in the MCU's X-Men reboot, although nobody has officially been cast yet. That news could be kept in the background until the Multiverse Saga is closer to ending, but until then, Marvel has plenty of other work to do to develop an exciting new adventure for this team.