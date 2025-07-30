MCU's X-Men Movie Release Gets Disappointing Update

MCU fans got an update on the franchise's first X-Men movie, which may be disappointing for those looking to see them return to the big screen. While the X-Men have appeared sparingly across the MCU's Multiverse Saga, the mutants are on their way to getting their full MCU glow-up at some point after the conclusion of Phase 6. Unfortunately, with so much still on Marvel Studios' plate, their debut might not become a reality immediately.

Marvel Studios' X-Men movie reportedly will not be released in theaters until after 2027. Following Disney's massive purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019, which led to Marvel Studios getting the movie rights to the X-Men, the mutants' inclusion in the MCU has been a hot topic across the fandom. Looking forward, fans will seemingly have to wait at least three to four more years to see this franchise get the Marvel Studios reboot treatment.

According to Variety, Disney will keep its July 23, 2027, date for an Untitled Marvel Studios movie. This untitled movie will not be the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie. The report also noted that casting for this movie is starting soon, with a wide open field for actors.

As part of that news, Marvel explained to representatives that the studio is looking for younger talent to fill these roles as opposed to current A-list stars, so that they can keep costs lower.

As of writing, Marvel Studios' X-Men movie is in the early stages of development. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is confirmed to direct the new film, whose script is being written by Hunger Games scribe Michael Lesslie. There are no reports or indications pointing to when it will be shot or released in theaters, but it will not be completed until sometime in 2028 or later.

What to Expect From MCU's Upcoming X-Men Reboot

Marvel Comics

While Jake Schreier and Michael Lesslie are confirmed to be working on Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie, the big question now is how they will be integrated into the MCU.

Outside of Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, who was confirmed to be a mutant at the end of her solo Disney+ series, other classic heroes like Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, and more are about to take their place alongside the MCU's biggest names.

Rumors have indicated that Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Charles Xavier will be the core focus for the MCU's first X-Men movie, putting them at the forefront of this new team.

Additionally, on the villain side, this franchise's first antagonists will reportedly include Mr. Sinister, Bolivar Trask, and Senator Robert Kelly, although there will surely be plenty of other foes Marvel has planned for the future.

While this X-Men movie is not said to be happening for the foreseeable future, Marvel is expected to put a big focus on the mutants after the Multiverse Saga ends.

Once they arrive, they should become as big for the MCU as the Fantastic Four and the Avengers now that the franchise has no restrictions with them.

Even if the new MCU mutants are not brought to life or fully utilized for now, however, fans are sure to get plenty of mutant-related content to close out the Multiverse Saga, courtesy of the legacy stars in the next two Avengers films.