Superman 2025 Post-Credits Scene Gets Released Online In HD

The Superman faithful can now enjoy the DCU's first-ever big-screen stinger online.

By Klein Felt Posted:
Superman 2025 movie David Corenswet

The Superman post-credit scene has been released online, with the debut of the hit 2025 blockbuster on digital storefronts around the globe. James Gunn's new DCU epic is now available for purchase online, allowing audiences to pore over every second of the super-powered adventure, including its hilarious post-credits sequence. Fans waited in eager anticipation for the new DCU's first-ever big-screen stinger, but what they got was not what they expected. 

Instead of laying the foundation for the franchise's future (as many other DC post-credits scenes have done in the past), Gunn opted for something a little less serious. It was a move that shocked fans, but now audiences everywhere can share their thoughts on the after-action moment with the movie's official release online. 

The Superman post-credits scene has made its way online with the movie's digital release. 

David Corenswet as Superman and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific looking at a crack in a building in Superman
Warner Bros.

This moment of hilarity follows David Corenswet's Superman and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific as they oversee the recovery effort following Lex's attack on Metropolis that saw an interdimensional rift rip its way through the city. 

Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific looking at David Corenswet as Superman in Superman
Warner Bros.

The stinger starts as the camera swings around on the Man of Steel and Gathegi's supergenius, looking at one of the city's towering stone skyscrapers. 

David Corenswet as Superman pointing at a wall in Superman
Warner Bros.

The pair holds for a beat before Superman tilts his hand and points to the building, posting, "It's just a little off," in reference to a crack not quite lining up with where it once was. 

David Corenswet as Superman and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific conversing on a city street in Superman
Warner Bros.

Mister Terrific takes issue with the well-meaning metahuman's criticism, asking Supes, "What do you want me to do?" before storming off and leaving the charismatic Krpytonian standing in the city street. 

David Corenswet as Superman standing alone on a street in Superman
Warner Bros.

This is in reference to Gathegi's comic book hero's mending of Lex Luthor's rift during Superman's third act. The black hole that opened thanks to Lex's experimentation with a dangerous pocket dimension split parts of Metropolis in half.

It seems that while Terrific was successful in saving Metropolis and the entire globe from being swallowed into the abyss, he did not quite get everything lined up perfectly when he did.

A building falling onto another in Superman
Warner Bros.

Watch the full Superman post-credits scene below:

Superman is now available on digital platforms worldwide. The new film from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn marks the first in the filmmaker's newly launched interconnected DCU. It centers on David Corenswet as Superman three years into his superhero career, as his true intentions are put into question following a smear campaign by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. 

The DCU's Post-Credits Future

David Corenswet as Superman standing in the Fortress of Solitude in Superman
Warner Bros.

Superman's post-credit scene was just the beginning for the DCU, setting a precedent that every one of these new DC Studios films will (like the MCU) feature a stinger of some sort. 

While Superman's was relatively inconsequential, including a simple moment of humor between two of the most beloved characters, that may not be the case for every DCU project going forward. 

It has been revealed that the currently airing Peacemaker Season 2 will, in fact, have a post-credits scene after every episode. However, the first one of these, like Superman, did not seem to connect back to the greater DCU too much. 

Fans should keep an eye out to see if this is the trend for these stingers going forward, or if something a little more meaningful comes from one of these at some point in the future. 

